Bulls Potential Trade Target Could Be Available: Report

Can the Chicago Bulls reach their potential without adding a quality player to man the power forward position?

We cannot definitively answer that question, but most you speak to would say no. Perhaps that’s why the constant trade speculation won’t leave the Bulls stratosphere–despite the team’s 16-8 standing.

One player linked to the Bulls in trade speculation is the Houston Rockets’ Christian Wood. The 26-year-old, lean and productive big man could potentially be the missing piece for Chicago, but the Bulls would have to be willing to part ways with some serious talent to pry him away from H-Town.

That said, there is a belief Wood will be available around the trade deadline.

Kevin Connor of The Ringer wrote:

There is an expectation around the NBA that Christian Wood, who’s in the second season of a three-year contract, will receive significant trade interest and that Houston will entertain offers. Wood is only 26, so Houston could keep him, but he’s no sure thing to stay come 2023; one of the reasons he signed with the Rockets over other interested teams was to play with James Harden, and Harden is long gone. Wood can offer a lot more to a team with playoff hopes than he can to the Rockets.

Would the Bulls be willing to part ways with more draft assets, a young player and a veteran to make the salaries work?

Should the Bulls Consider Trading Patrick Williams?

The most valuable trade asset the Bulls have is injured second-year forward Patrick Williams. The 20-year-old is expected to miss the entire regular season with a wrist injury. There appears to be a chance he could make his return late in the season or during the playoffs.

However, there is a case to be made for him to be included in a deal for a guy like Wood–along with veteran deals. Wood’s size, length (6’9), production (16 ppg, 11 rpg, 1 bpg) and age could make him an attractive option for the Bulls.

Wood makes $13.6 million this season and $14.3 million before he’s scheduled to be a free agent during the summer of 2023. A starting five of Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Christian Wood and Nikola Vucevic is about as good as you’ll find in the NBA.

The bench featuring Alex Caruso would still be solid, though keeping Coby White would seemingly be a necessity to ensure the second unit has some scoring punch. It’s a concept the Bulls will have to explore at some point.

Bulls Will Be Thinner at PF vs. Nets

The Bulls already have a lack of players at power forward which has led to the team playing undersized players at the position. Javonte Green has logged the most starts in this role, but he landed in health and safety protocols on Friday and will miss the game on Saturday night in Brooklyn vs. the Nets.

Javonte Green has entered health and safety protocols, per injury report. Out vs. Nets — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) December 3, 2021

Also, Alex Caruso, who has also started at PF this season, is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Next man up at starting PF could be Alex Caruso… but he's questionable with a right hamstring strain Needless to say, the Nets (w/ Durant and Harden) are the last matchup you want your wing defender depth strained https://t.co/7GVo8SIarp — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) December 3, 2021

It might be a tough night for Chicago on defense.

