Crucial Update Revealed Regarding Bulls Guard’s Contract Extension

After enjoying their most successful run in the last five years this past season, the Chicago Bulls will be looking to make even more improvements. They’ve already begun doing this in the form of free-agency additions and retaining key players.

Bringing back Zach LaVine was the most important task on their to-do list this summer, and they completed it. Chicago also decided to bring back Derrick Jones Jr. on a new deal. But while those two received contract extensions, the same cannot be said for other members of the team whose contracts will be coming to an end soon.

One player, in particular, whose contract status is in limbo is guard Coby White. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, it’s unlikely that White and the Bulls come to an agreement on a contract extension by the beginning of next season.

“It appears unlikely White will find an extension prior to the fall,” Fischer reported on July 19. “Perhaps if White can continue to flash the shooting stroke that cemented his spot in Chicago’s rotation, elevated defense and greater playmaking, a rival team will look to acquire White at the deadline, eager for the chance to pay him next offseason.”

White has shown flashes of promise, but with the current makeup of Chicago’s roster, he’s no longer a perfect fit.

Crowded Guard Room Hurts White

As noted by Fischer, the additions of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso last offseason shoved White down the depth chart. And with the emergence of Ayo Dosunmu as an impact player, as well as the Bulls signing veteran guard Goran Dragic this summer, White’s role is in question.

“The No. 7 pick from the 2019 draft, Coby White has experienced a checkered career mired by his own injuries and turnover in Chicago,” Fischer wrote. “The Bulls have dangled White in trade conversations dating back to the February trade deadline. Chicago also explored deals with White alongside the No. 18 pick in this June’s draft.”

Despite the lesser role, White still put up solid numbers this past year. In 61 games played, White averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 43.3% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Since the Bulls are unlikely to extend White in the near future, they could look to trade him, and according to Fischer, they have been actively trying to do so over the course of the last few months.

Bulls Looking at Trades for White

Fischer revealed that the Bulls have been exploring potential deals involving White since this year’s trade deadline. Most recently, they attempted to package him in a deal with the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With some teams around the league looking to hit the reset button this summer, the Bulls could dangle White in trades for win-now pieces. And at just 22 years old, some young teams could be willing to take a chance on him.