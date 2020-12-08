Coby White Reveals the Biggest Difference in Bulls’ New Offense

Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White is the man new head coach Billy Donovan plans to have handle the ball most often this season. Because of this, White’s take on the differences between the team’s old offense and the new one is interesting.

“A Lot More Movement”

When asked about the differences in the two offenses, White’s response was pretty swift and to the point before he expounded on his initial concept

“A lot more movement,” said the 20-year-old who is heading into his second season in the NBA.

He added a few more details.

On and off the ball. It’s been good… it’s new to us but we’re starting to get used to it… There’s no time wasted. Everything is with a purpose, directly to the point. Everything is focused on us getting better.

Wow…let’s examine this for a second…White says movement on offense is new to the team. They aren’t wasting time, and everything is with purpose. The focus is on the team getting better?

These comments from such a hard-working young player like White are a direct indictment on former head coach Jim Boylen. The Bulls–at least the younger players–are in unchartered waters, and they appear to be soaking up the knowledge, structure, positive approach, and perhaps most of all, the increased level of respectful communication from Donovan.

It’s difficult to see for some Bulls fans who might be frustrated with the team’s lack of offseason moves, but the biggest and most important thing the organization has done is change the culture. That was done by revamping the front office and changing the leadership on the sidelines.

The changes have seemingly put the Bulls on pace to see better results in their on-court performance.

A Gluttony of Bulls Guards

One issue the Bulls do have at this point is a plethora of players who play the same position. White’s point guard spot is one of those positions.

Of the 20 players the Bulls have signed for the upcoming abbreviated training camp, 8 of those guys either primarily plays the point, or can man the position. Between rookie Devon Dotson, Tomas Satoransky, and Ryan Arcidiacono, it’s a good bet at least one of them will not be on the opening day roster.

Dotson could be headed for the G-League while Satoransky and Arcidiacono might be moved in a trade with a team that is in search of some veteran backcourt depth. The Bulls already allowed the oft-injured defensive stalwart Kris Dunn to leave as a restricted free agent. He was quickly signed by the Atlanta Hawks and will face the Bulls in the season opener on December 23.

No matter who stays, the concept of movement is something every guard will have to embrace.

