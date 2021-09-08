‘Playoff-Hungry Bulls’ Could Trade Coby White for Super Sixth-Man: Report

Could the Chicago Bulls use another prime scorer for their roster?

The Bulls’ 2021-22 roster looks to be set after the team signed Stanley Johnson and Alize Johnson on Monday. However, we don’t know if Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley have more trades up their sleeves.

The Bulls essentially flipped their entire roster with the exception of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, Troy Brown Jr., Javonte Green and Coby White. The first three aren’t going anywhere, but don’t rule out a potential deal involving the last three.

White would be the most interesting player to dangle, and at least one writer can imagine a scenario that sees the “playoff-hungry Bulls” chasing reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year and Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson.

Are the Bulls a Much Better Team With Jordan Clarkson over Coby White?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley floated the idea of the Bulls trading for Clarkson. He wrote:

Utah’s finances are in such good shape that Jordan Clarkson shows up here the summer after he collected Sixth Man of the Year honors. Like most honorees, he plays with a neon-green light and can heat up in a hurry. Having said that, he’s not incredibly efficient, he doesn’t create many shots for others, and he has some drawbacks defensively. That’s not enough to make the Jazz move him, but if it were, they could shop him to the playoff-hungry Bulls. His instant impact might be enough for Chicago to part with Coby White, Troy Brown Jr. and some draft considerations. White could do a decent job of replicating what Clarkson brings and give Utah a succession plan behind Conley, while Brown and any draft picks would help keep the cupboards stocked in Salt Lake City.

Somehow, that just doesn’t sound like a deal that does much for the Bulls. Last season, White averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists while making just under 42% of his shots from the field and 36% of his threes. He’s also a 90% free-throw shooter.

Clarkson’s numbers were better, but not by much: 18.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while making 42.5% of his shots from the field just under 35% from three and a shade under 90% from the line.

Also, Clarkson is 8 years older on a far more expensive contract.

Coby White’s Name in Trade Speculation is Nothing New

White’s name has been mentioned in speculation as a potential trade piece all summer.

Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis wrote about the Bulls potentially sending White to the Miami Heat.

Despite the Bulls’ front office pulling off a myriad of deals, they have not jettisoned White–at least not yet. In fact, the Bulls posted an image of White and Patrick Williams on social media on Tuesday. Both players looked lean and in fantastic shape with still a good three weeks to go before the beginning of training camp.

Y'all haven't seen the best of Coby & Pat. pic.twitter.com/v10pZBZuUj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 7, 2021

White has a new hairstyle, though he looks like he may be adding some length to it over the winter. The Bulls’ second unit doesn’t have a ton of scoring. White’s ability to get buckets will be huge for that group.

Clarkson is perhaps a bit more accomplished, but he also comes with a much higher price tag and more wear on his tires. The value wouldn’t appear to be there for that trade, and quite honestly, given White’s age (21), proven production over the past two years and his work ethic, the front office should give him a chance to make a splash as a sixth man.

Also Read: