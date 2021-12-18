Bulls Advised to ‘Shop’ Key Bench Scorer

The Chicago Bulls are finally getting healthier and coming out of Covid-19-induced roster issues. As the team moves closer to resuming play, expect the conversation to shift from whose out due to Covid back to what moves will the Bulls make to move closer to contention.

At some point, the Bulls might have to decide what assets they are willing to part ways with in a potential trade. Coby White’s name is expected to be a hot one as we move closer to the NBA trade deadline. Some may believe struggling center Nikola Vucevic should be the one on the block. However, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes White is the player the Bulls should be shopping, and not Vucevic.

Swartz wrote: “Even though Nikola Vucevic is having a down year, the Bulls shouldn’t seek to move their All-Star center just yet.”

In addition to Vucevic staying put, Swartz also calls the Bulls’ other top players “untouchable.” Swartz continued: “DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso should all be untouchable as well.”

While he views White as a legitimate scoring weapon off the bench, Swartz says the young Bulls guard should create some valuable “intrigue” for “rebuilding teams.” Swartz wrote:

“White is a name that could intrigue rebuilding teams, as the 21-year-old averaged 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and made 37.4 percent of his threes in 54 games as a starter last season. He’s struggled mightily while returning from offseason shoulder surgery and has missed the past two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Even when he returns to full strength, there’s no more starting job available in Chicago with Ball and LaVine in the backcourt.”

Even with White playing a permanent role off Chicago’s bench, according to Swartz, it will still benefit the Bulls to have the 21-year-old return and to play well.

“If White can return to the court and look like his 2020-21 self, his trade value should increase enough to flip him for some win-now help,” says Swartz.

What Kind of Return Should Coby White Bring?

If the Bulls do elect to trade White, they shouldn’t move him without getting a starting-level player in return. That could mean the Bulls also have to send an expiring deal like the $9.7 million pact attached to Derrick Jones Jr. along with White.

The combination of White and DJJ’s salaries should be come close enough to the salaries attached to a player with a real chance of helping Chicago.

If Chicago really wants to go for the gusto, they could include Troy Brown Jr. and make an offer to the Sacramento Kings for Harrison Barnes. White, DJJ and TBJ for Barnes could be a deal both teams might have some interest in swinging. Barnes is 29 years old and he has one more year remaining on his current deal after this season. He makes a shade over $20 million this year and is scheduled to make $18.3 million in the 2022-23 season, which is the last on his current contract.

Barnes can play either forward spot, and he would be the team’s starting power forward from day one. He has won an NBA championship, and he’s still playing at high level averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 38% from three-point range.

Barnes’ skill set would fit in perfectly with the Bulls.

Do the Bulls Need a PF More Than a Wing Defender?

There were reports indicating the Bulls were in the market for a wing defender, but we haven’t heard as much about the team looking to fill their power forward spot.

Quite honestly, Chicago has some wing defenders they can play off the bench. The problem is none of those guys are good enough shooters to fill the 3-and-D role that is most desirable.

TBJ plays hard on defense, but he’s shooting just under 27% from three. DJJ is playing more 4 and 5 than center. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu has been a pleasant surprise on both ends. In addition to activity and smart plays on defense, Dosunmu has also nailed 41% of his threes.

Still, the Bulls could use another wing player who can defend multiple positions while keeping opposing defenses honest with his long-range shooting. Chicago might be able to find someone lie the recently released Danuel House to play a bit of a hybrid role.

House is free to sign with a team of his choice. However, his three-point shooting has trended downward since he shot just under 42% in 2018-19.

As Chicago gets back on the court and consistently active, expect to hear the trade talks ramp up into the New Year.

