‘Cornerstone-Wing’ Bulls Best Offseason Trade Chip, Analyst Says

Since the 2022 NBA offseason got underway for the Chicago Bulls the team has been inundated with rumors about what Zach LaVine will decide in free agency. LaVine’s name has been mentioned as a possible fit for multiple teams including the Lakers, Blazers, Spurs, and Mavericks.

The Bulls are still confident that they can re-sign LaVine and ultimately whether he does or not will shape the team’s entire offseason. If LaVine does choose to sign elsewhere then the Bulls could be forced into a situation where they’ll have to some tough choices on the roster.

Bulls Best Trade Chip

If the Bulls are able to re-sign LaVine then the team will likely turn its attention to improving the weaknesses on their roster. Two areas that the Bulls really struggled in last season were three-point shooting and rim protection.

The first chance the Bulls will get to address one of those needs will be in the NBA Draft on June 23. Chicago currently has the 18th overall pick and could possibly use that pick to help one of those areas.

Ultimately though if the Bulls are going to get better this offseason it will likely come via a trade. Coby White’s name has come up a lot in trade talks since the trade deadline this season and is a player the Bulls could look to trade and help improve the roster.

However, in a new article from Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, he names the best offseason trade chip on each team’s roster. When it comes to the Bulls Favale named Patrick Williams as the team’s best trade asset.

A healthy Williams has the size and length to be liberally deployed against superstar wings, giving him an inherent advantage. His career 41.3 percent three-point clip buoys his three-and-D stock even further. He needs this efficiency to sustain on more volume after attempting fewer than 170 triples during his first two years. And it’d be nice if he was both quicker and more decisive when he does put the ball on the floor. But going on 21, with two years left on his rookie scale, he retains his cornerstone-wing allure—rendering him Chicago’s most meaningful trade asset in the months to come.

The Bulls have been unwilling to trade Williams in the past and that’s unlikely to change in the near future since they are still high on him. If the Bulls can re-sign LaVine though they could look to add another star to the mix. If that ends up being the case then the team could be willing to part with Williams for the right price.

Big Summer for Williams

Williams missed 65 games this season after undergoing wrist surgery early in the season. After his return from injury, Williams’s play was uneven but he showed flashes of his potential.

In the 17 games, Williams played this season he averaged 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and 51.7% from three. If Williams is going to be more consistent for the Bulls then this summer will be crucial for his development.

According to DeMar DeRozan Williams will be joining him in Los Angeles this summer to go through his rigorous offseason workout. This could be huge for Williams and his future.