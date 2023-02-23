Bulls Star DeMar DeRozan Speaks Out on Patrick Beverley Deal

In the wake of a particularly uneventful trade deadline — his team was one of just two clubs league-wide not to make some kind of deal — Chicago Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas tried to paint an optimistic portrait of the situation in the Windy City.

Said Karnisovas said during his post-deadline media availability: “There’s still wiggle room. There’s parity in the East. I think the trade deadline shifted some quality towards the West, so there’s a chance to compete in the Eastern Conference”

That doesn’t mean, though, that the Bulls’ top decison-maker was resting on his laurels. With Lonzo Ball’s return to the lineup this season ruled out, Chicago’s front office prioritized bringing in a floor general to help stabilize the team on both sides of the floor. And that’s exactly what it got in post-buyout acquisition Patrick Beverley.

For his part, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan was effusive in his praise of Beverley and what he’ll bring to the table as the team pushes for a postseason berth.

Bulls Star DeMar DeRozan Sounds Off on Patrick Beverley’s Potential Impact

Following the Bulls’ Wednesday practice session, DeRozan was asked to comment on Beverley’s big move to Chicago. And, very clearly, he believes that the 34-year-old has something to offer.

“He’s an elite competitor. And it’s hard to find guys who compete at such an elite level as he does,” DeRozan said of his new teammate, via The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry. “To have that type of dynamic on any team — you’ve seen what he brings to every team that he goes to.

“He competes at a high level, brings a different type of energy and leadership. Just everything that comes with him. You gotta rally behind a guy like that.”

Bulls brass is undoubtedly hoping that the players will do just that. Entering the final third of the 2022-23 campaign, the team sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-33. Not only that — the Bulls are coming out of the All-Star break with a six-game losing streak in tow.

Whether they can truly rebound with just 23 games left on their schedule remains to be seen. But DeRozan is confident that Beverley will do his best to push his teammates forward. And he, for one, is open to getting the nudge.

“When you have a guy that wants that out of everybody, you can’t give nothin’ but respect.”

Pat Bev’s Wild Road to Chicago

One year ago today, Beverley was playing a key role in getting another team to the playoffs — the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, when the T-Wolves had an opportunity to add a three-time All-Star and legitimate defensive anchor in Rudy Gobert to its mix, they opted to part ways with the veteran last summer.

At that point, the Los Angeles Lakers came forth with a trade bringing Beverley to SoCal (via the Utah Jazz), and the hope was that he’d be able to repeat some of that Minnesota magic. In the end, though, the Lakers mix was off and team VP Rob Pelinka ultimately had to sacrifice the point guard in order to rectify the situation.

After getting dealt to the Orlando Magic, Beverley was eventually bought out, clearing the path for a move back to his hometown of Chicago.

In 45 games (all starts) before the trade, he averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.