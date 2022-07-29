Bulls Star Rejected 4-Time Champion’s Recruitment Pitch

The 2023 Chicago Bulls can only dream of reaching the same heights that the Golden State Warriors have over the last eight years. But that does not mean DeMar DeRozan would be eager to join them.

Golden State has gone to eight NBA Finals in that span winning four times.

An argument could be made that they are a suspension and a trio of freak injuries from having at least a couple more trophies on the mantle.

Led by former Bulls great, Steve Kerr, the Warriors have become the new standard in the Association just as the Bulls once were. Still, when they came calling, one Bulls star was having none of it.

DeChosen One

DeRozan was a guest on the July 28 episode of “The Draymond Green Show” hosted by the titular Dubs enforcer. Their conversation covered a wide range of topics including the 2022 All-NBA second-teamer feeling like he let the city of Chicago down early in the campaign.

He would go on to rectify that with an impressive season that had the soon-to-be 33-year-old garnering early MVP love.

DeRozan’s ability has long been well known even when it was overlooked during his time with the San Antonio Spurs. But Green knew then what Bulls fans and the rest of the NBA world realized this past season.

“It’s very interesting to me because, like you said, I feel like I’ve lived this with you all year. From last year in free agency and talking to you every day…to then the conversation turning to, ‘Yo, come to the Warriors.’ And you’re like, ‘F*** no! I’m not coming there. I’m not coming to play with ya’ll.”

Play

Green emphasized that he tried to sell DeRozan — with whom he won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics — on the prospect of winning a championship which the Warriors did by defeating the Boston Celtics in six games.

DeRozan acknowledged Green’s pitch.

The vociferous Green went on to call talk of DeRozan potentially having to take a minimum “baffling”.

“For someone who’s still athletic, still score the basketball, don’t get in no trouble, a true professional, and a bucket. A minimum? The disrespect, for me, just didn’t sit well.”

Green turned the conversation towards his ire for analysts without a basketball background. But he admitted DeRozan did what he wanted him to do which was prove all of his doubters wrong with a strong season.

DeRozan certainly did that.

The Bulls also ensured he didn’t have to accept a minimum, paying him nearly $82 million over three years which surely played a part in his decision. But it was not the only or even the biggest reason.

Building Something Special

One of the common refrains from DeRozan and the newly re-signed Zach LaVine has been their desire to continue building what they started last season. As Green explained, the Bulls dealt with a lot of injuries during the season.

But DeRozan remained in the lineup making the season a “special” one, Green said.

The Bulls have taken a lot of grief over their lack of splash moves this offseason. But there appears to be a strong belief inside the building in what they already have.

With all of the injuries they withstood, the optimism makes some sense in a vacuum.

But they do not operate within a vacuum and many of the teams in the Eastern Conference have gotten better this summer. It will be on DeRozan and LaVine to make sure this team doesn’t take too much of a step back and, for the Bulls’ sake, takes a step forward.