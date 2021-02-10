Former Bulls Star Derrick Rose Sounds off on New Home in NBA

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose officially switched teams for the fourth time in his career.

Rose, who has spent the better part of two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, has been given a do-over with the New York Knicks — who he originally joined in his initial departure from the Bulls back in 2016.

The Pistons sent Rose to New York for guard Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round pick, per The Athletic. Rose’s first go-around with the Knicks left plenty to be desired after a 31-51 record in 2016-17.

This time, Rose, 32, joins the coach who helped the Chicago native earn 2011 Most Valuable Player honors in Tom Thibodeau, who also coached Rose with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017 to 2019.

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Rose’s Knicks Debut

Rose, who admitted he asked for a trade from the Pistons, knew the only choice in his mind was to reunite with Thibodeau.

“It’s obviously someone I’m familiar with,” Thibodeau said before Tuesday’s game in Miami. “We’ve been through a lot of things together. But the biggest part is what I felt he could contribute to our team. I’ve always been partial to good players. If someone is a good player, I’m interested. And I think he’ll add a lot to our team. I know his character. I know the type of teammate he is.”

Rose came off the bench in a 98-96 loss to the Miami Heat, chipping in 14 points in 20 minutes and shooting 5 of 9 from the field. He also had three assists, a steal and a block.

Rose Hopes ‘Synergy’ With Thibodeau Translates Into Wins With Knicks

Rose, playing for Thibodeau for the third time in his career, admitted they’re an “odd couple” but share a love for the game.

“The synergy we’ve got, I can’t explain it,” Rose said. “We’re an odd couple, but for some reason, we understand the game. And the closest thing I probably can say is we’re students of the game. We watch the game. We try to understand the game more and try to get better if not every day, every week, every month, every couple of months, every year. There’s always room for improvement, and it’s for the betterment of the team. Wherever I go, wherever he goes, we’re always trying to win.”

Rose added that his comfort level with Thibodeau, former teammate Taj Gibson and the rest of New York’s roster and organization played a big factor in his willingness to join the Knicks.

“Even though I couldn’t say that at the time (of the trade), I just wanted to be comfortable. Like I said, I’ve been knowing these guys ever since high school, eighth grade, high school, so coming here, like I said, it’s family. I never really thought about anything else but really getting here and understanding they wanted me to help grow the young guys they’ve already got here.”

Also Read: