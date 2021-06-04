Potential Bulls and Derrick Rose Reunion Suggested by Analyst

The Chicago Bulls need a point guard, and they have been connected to almost every player projected to be available at the position this offseason.

Former Bull and NBA MVP Derrick Rose is headed to free agency after a successful season where he split time between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks. Rose was instrumental in helping to lead the Knicks back to the postseason.

Being reunited with head coach Tom Thibodeau, Rose seemed comfortable and happy as he has been in years. When you look at what Rose said to ESPN’s Malika Andrews after the Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday, it sounds like he wants to return. Andrews asked Rose if he wanted to return to New York, and he said:

“That’s not up to me. That’s up to the front office. Who knows if I may be back… But I would love to come back. Who wouldn’t want to play for the Knicks or be in New York?”

In Chicago, 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes suggested there might be a match in a reunion between the Bulls and Rose. Holmes tweeted:

“For his whole #Bulls career what did we always say he needed: a dynamic 2-guard or a versatile big. Guess who has both now & needs a PG?”

It seems far-fetched but still a fun concept to pursue.

How Rose Could Help the Bulls?

Chicago has needs at point, but with a core that is a bit younger, except for Nikola Vucevic, Rose may not be the best fit as a starter. Rose will be 33 in October, and he’s best suited for a reserve mentor role at this stage of his career.

The Bulls need a young starter along the lines of Lonzo Ball, and to a lesser degree, someone like Devontae Graham. However, there could be a case made for the Bulls offering Rose a one or two-year deal for, say, $10 million per season to be their sixth man.

A reserve backcourt of Rose and Coby White would be particularly explosive. Rose could help with White’s development. It’s hard not to mention the feel-good aspect of the idea. Rose is arguably Chicago’s most beloved homegrown talent, and it would be great to see him back in a Bulls uniform before he retires.

Will the Knicks Offer Rose an Attractive Contract?

It’s hard to imagine where the Knicks would have been without Rose’s steady play off the bench. They didn’t have an answer for Trae Young in the postseason, and the point guard spot is a place where New York needs to upgrade too, but there is some definite value in having Rose on the roster.

The Knicks only have rookie Immanuel Quickley and Luca Vildoza under contract at guard heading into the 2021-22 season. New York also has a healthy amount of cap space. They will be players on the free-agent and trade market, but there should be room to bring Rose back.

Right now, I’d say that’s the most likely scenario.

