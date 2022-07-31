Proposed Blockbuster Sees Bulls Trade 2 Starters for $163 Million Superstar

As things stand, the Chicago Bulls are not title contenders. They should end up being a solid playoff team, but there are at least five teams above them in the packing order in the Eastern Conference alone. If they want to contend for a championship, they need to make more moves.

Adding Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic this summer helps with their depth, but in the grand scheme of things, neither of those moves push them any closer to a title than they were at the start of last year. However, there could potentially be trades out there for them to consider.

Although the Bulls weren’t able to get in on the Rudy Gobert sweepstakes, there is another star on the Utah Jazz who they could potentially put together a package for. Donovan Mitchell is on the market, and although they’ve shown a hesitancy to trade players in the past, Chicago could put together a solid package.

Here’s the outline of a potential deal:

Bulls receive: Mitchell, Jarred Vanderbilt (can’t be traded until August 30)

Jazz receive: Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Coby White, 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2028 1st-Round Pick Swap, 2029 1st-Round Pick

Now, that’s definitely a lot to give up, but Mitchell is a perennial All-Star who has led his team to the playoffs every season. Here’s why both teams should be intrigued by this trade idea.

Why Both Teams Make This Trade

From the perspective of the Bulls, the idea behind making this deal is simple – putting together a Big 3. Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine would be a force to be reckoned with on offense, and that’s not even including Nikola Vucevic in the equation.

Mitchell is an absolute star, and with questions surrounding Ball’s health, trading him may be something worth considering. Obviously, Chicago would have to figure out what starting lineup they want to run, but a backcourt of Mitchell and LaVine would certainly be an intriguing one (albeit one that lacks defense).

That’s where Vanderbilt comes into play, though. He’s a defensive-minded forward who could spearhead the charge on that side of the floor for the Bulls. He and Alex Caruso would be the defensive leaders in the rotation.

On the other hand, the Jazz would be getting one proven young player and two solid prospects in exchange for Mitchell. Not to mention two first-round picks and a pick swap. Ball could get a chance to have his own team in Utah, while White would earn a fresh start, too.

And as for Williams, the Jazz have shown a clear interest in him before. While Chicago wasn’t willing to include him in a Gobert package earlier this summer, some believe that may have been a mistake, and this deal could be their chance to redeem it.

Bulls Have ‘Overvalued Patrick Williams’

According to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Bulls have been overvaluing Williams in trade talks.

“They’ve overvalued Patrick Williams,” the executive said. “Teams have had an interest in him, and they shut that down pretty fast. I get it; he was (the current front office’s) first pick, and they have a lot invested in him. And he has shown some flashes, they put a lot on his plate from the get-go. But is he going to take that leap? You want to see him play with a little force, you want him to have a presence. That has not been there, and I just think that when you put together a team that is designed to kind of go for it now, then you should go all in. I think they’ll regret the Gobert thing, not putting Williams into a deal there. That would have made them a factor in the East.”

Wanting to keep Williams is a totally justifiable opinion, but he’s far from a proven prospect. If the Bulls had the chance to trade for Mitchell, a three-time All-Star and proven winner, it could be too good to pass up on.