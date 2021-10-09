Drake Sends Bulls Star Crazy Care Package

It’s only preseason, so Chicago Bulls fans still need to control themselves, but the new-look squad has looked dominant in both exhibition games.

One of the prized new additions to the roster is DeMar DeRozan. While Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine have gotten a ton of the praise for the Bulls 2-0 start in preseason, the steadiness of DeRozan should have fans excited about what he can provide the team this season.

Even if Bulls fans neglect to show DeRozan love, his buddy from The 6 seemingly has his back.

Drake Sends DeMar DeRozan an Impressive OVO Care Package

Hip-Hop star and DeRozan go way back. Drake is a native of Toronto and DeRozan spent the majority of his career with the Toronto Raptors. We’ve all seen Drake courtside for games. The rapper has interacted with the likes of LeBron James, Draymond Green and others, and he has also maintained relationships with current and now-former members of the roster.

One of those guys is DeRozan. After the Bulls preseason opening rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drake dropped this care package on DeRozan with a seemingly heartfelt message. Take a look:

With the way the Bulls have started the preseason and with the new influx of star power on the roster, Bulls merchandise figures to be in high demand this year. Derozan may well be a future Hall-of-Famer, but don’t be surprised if his jersey is the third or fourth most popular Bulls uni amongst Chicago fans.

The Chicago Bulls Figure to Have 3 Player Jerseys That Are Popular With Fans

We all know Zach LaVine is the team’s best player. He made the All-Star team last year and just represented the United States at the Tokyo Olympics winning a gold medal.

His jersey will be the most popular amongst Bulls fans. Based on his popularity coming into the league, his sometimes outrageous father and Rookie of the Year little brother, LaMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball might give LaVine a run for his money in jersey sales. Let me just admit, I’ve already ordered my white, home Lonzo Ball jersey.

Through 2 games, Ball is setting the pace for an extremely active defense with his ball pressure, willingness to fight through screens, contest shots while using active hands in passing lanes and against dribble drives. He’s also knocking three-point shots with impressive regularity. Ball has made 63.6% of his threes and just under 59% of his shots overall.

He did miss his only two free throws, but let’s not mess with the vibe. Ball is averaging 13.5 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 turnovers per contests. That is the epitome of a stat-sheet stuffer. The Ball jersey will be a hot one.

Don’t sleep on Alex Caruso’s No. 6. He’s averaging 10 points, 7.5 assists per game with an insane +35 off the bench. Caruso plays a crowd-pleasing style which transitions over from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s going to be a fun year in the Windy City.

