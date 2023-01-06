Bulls Urged to Target $75M Wing Scorer in Trade

The Chicago Bulls (17-21) have a lot of guards; that much has not been in contention since the summer when they added veteran Goran Dragic to a group that already ran four-deep when everyone was healthy.

That has been a big caveat however with their entire current guard rotation dealing with injuries at points this season.

They also lack guards enough shooting for today’s NBA.

It’s been their fatal flaw since Lonzo Ball went down with a torn meniscus which led to a bone bruise keeping him sidelined indefinitely. They could look to add better balance to the roster, including reshaping their guard rotation; a path that could lead them to Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon.

Bulls Could ‘Free’ Eric Gordon

“At some point over the next month or so, some playoff-focused suitor will finally free Eric Gordon from the Rockets’ top-to-bottom rebuilding project,” writes Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report. “If the Bulls want to give their group a chance to compete but don’t want to diminish their remaining collection of trade chips, they could be that team.”

The Bulls have been resistant to the idea of blowing up their current core hoping for a return of Ball while really needing to find some consistency.

Shut up and watch this defensive sequence pic.twitter.com/ezOTbeTHEg — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 5, 2023

That has some thinking they might be buyers at the trade deadline rather than sellers. However, they are also very light on the requisite assets to go after one of the higher-tiered potential targets that might be available.

Chicago still owes out two first-round picks due to previous trades.

“They may not have a glaring need in the backcourt,” Buckley concedes, ”but Gordon’s game and track record could bump him up the rotation pretty quickly. He offers more defensive resistance than Goran Dragić, more consistency than Coby White, and loads more polish than Dalen Terry.”

Eric Gordon vs Current Bulls

Dragic, 36, started the season off nicely averaging 9.3 points on 55.1% with 3.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds before injuring his shoulder in the first quarter of the Bulls’ 121-107 win over the Boston Celtics on November 21. He is averaging just 6.8 points on 51.4% true shooting in his last 18 games.

White, 22, is in the final year of his contract and, while he has played better than his numbers might suggest of late, he has been on the trade block for the past year-plus. Terry, 20, was the Bulls’ first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played sparingly.

Gordon, 34, is averaging 11.9 points on 55% true shooting for the rebuilding Rockets who have the worst record in the conference.

Eric Gordon asked about #Rockets improvement from when the season started: "There's no improvement." pic.twitter.com/WWB8Gf3wdI — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) January 1, 2023

“He is primarily a spark-plug scorer with an ignitable three-ball at this stage,” wraps Buckley, “but the 34-year-old’s playmaking and experience might help tie this team together, too.

Gordon primarily spends his time on the wings but has a point guard background. His sure-handed ball handling and floor spacing (37% career 3P) could be big boosts to a Bulls’ team lacking in all three areas.

A Major Complication

As good a fit as Gordon and the Bulls might seem to be on paper, fitting him on the cap sheet is a different story. The 15-year veteran – who has only been traded once before and never during the season – is making $19.5 million this season with another $20.9 million due in 2023-24, though that is currently non-guaranteed.

The Bulls could certainly get to that number. But they would have to offer Ball or Nikola Vucevic to do a 1-for-1 swap. They could also put together a package featuring scrappy defender Alex Caruso along with White or Patrick Williams.

There is even a world where Gordon is salary-matching fodder in a deal that sends Zach LaVine to the Rockets.

None of those are viable options in general let alone for a Bulls team that is already teetering.