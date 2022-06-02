Bulls Linked to 24-Year-Old Sharpshooter in Proposed Offseason Trade

The Chicago Bulls need three-point shooting. Despite finishing fourth in the regular season in three-point percentage (36.9%), they ranked last in three-point attempts (28.8). They don’t have any designated shooters on the roster, as most of their top shooters are stars who primarily play other roles (Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, etc.).

However, while they should likely prioritize adding shooting this summer, they don’t have the cap space to make moves in free agency. And while they could potentially take a shooter with the 18th-overall pick in the draft, trading for one seems like the more likely route.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would see the Bulls land a struggling shooter who they could help regain confidence and get back to the shooter he once was. In the deal, Chicago would land Philadelphia 76ers forward Furkan Korkmaz. Here’s the full outline of the trade:

Bulls receive: Furkan Korkmaz (into Daniel Theis trade exception), 2023 2nd-Round pick (via PHI, second-most favorable from ATL, BKN, CHA or PHI), 2026 2nd-Round pick (via OKC, top-55 protection)

Nuggets receive: Matisse Thybulle

76ers receive: Zeke Nnaji, Kenrich Williams, #30 pick

Thunder receive: #21 pick

This deal would see every team fill a need while the Bulls would add the aforementioned shooter they desperately need. Although, Favale sees it more as a last-ditch attempt to use the Theis TPE.

Bulls ‘Shouldn’t Have Any Issues’ With Trade

Korkmaz is far from an elite three-point shooter, but he does have two things going for him: He’s cheap and he’s young. Adding him via the Theis TPE, which expires on July 7, would allow them to utilize that asset before they lose it forever.

“Chicago shouldn’t have any issues. It’s essentially turning an expiring trade exception into a human trade exception (Korkmaz’s $5 million expiring salary). The Bulls may not even need the promise of a real second-rounder,” Favale explained.

The deal as it was laid out above isn’t technically legal. Chicago would have to send out assets to at least two teams. That being said, these assets could be heavily-protected second-rounders that would almost certainly never convey. That’s the common workaround in deals like this one.

However, while Favale suggests that the Bulls should be getting second-rounders in exchange for taking on Korkmaz’s salary, he could actually end up being an underrated addition to their squad.

Korkmaz’s Potential Value in Chicago

The Sixers should be looking to unload salary this summer. Favale quoted Brian Toporek of Forbes, who stated that “every dollar counts as team president Daryl Morey attempts to re-sign James Harden.” So, the Bulls could swindle Philadelphia into paying them to take on Korkmaz.

This past season, Korkmaz averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 38.7% shooting from the field and 28.9% shooting from deep. It was an extremely disappointing year, to say the least.

However, just two seasons ago, Korkmaz shot 37.5% from distance. And three years ago, that number was at 40.2%. He’s shown the ability to shoot at a high clip in the past, and a new situation could be exactly what he needs to get his confidence back. While Chicago likely wouldn’t hand him a huge role, he would have more opportunities to earn one with the Bulls.

Best-case scenario, Korkmaz re-finds his shooting touch in Chicago and turns into a quality piece for them off the bench. But if it all goes wrong, Korkmaz is only on the books through 2023-24 and is on a tradable contract at roughly $5 million. (And the Bulls net a couple of second-rounders.)

This is a win-win deal for Chicago.