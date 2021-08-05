Insider: Conference Rival Has ‘Strong Interest’ in Landing Markkanen

Arturas Karnisovas and the Chicago Bulls offseason has been everything fans had hoped for, but there’s still one item remaining on their free agency agenda.

That would be the restricted free agency of fourth-year forward Lauri Markkanen.

After failing to reach an agreement on an extension during the season, his future in Chicago is up in the air.

But now that the Bulls have acquired both DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, they’re running out of cap space and may attempt to utilize Markkanen in a sign-and-trade to recoup value for the 24-year old.

Going into day four of free agency, will they find a trade partner?

With one day until restricted free agents can begin signing offer sheets, a new suitor has emerged for the former lottery pick.

The Charlotte Hornets, who are coming off a season that boasted the league’s Rookie of the Year winner in LaMelo Ball.

Charania: Hornets Have ‘Strong Interest’ in Lauri

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Charlotte Hornets interest in Lauri Markkanen early on Thursday afternoon:

The Charlotte Hornets have emerged with strong interest in a potential offer sheet for Chicago restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. RFAs can begin signing sheets Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 5, 2021

It’s noteworthy that he used the words “strong interest,” given the close nature of restricted free agency’s open on Friday.

Markkanen spent time both in the starting lineup and coming off the bench last season, but despite the rocky nature of his fourth season, still managed to post career numbers from the three-point line, where he shot 40% on 5.8 attempts nightly.

The 24-year old forward would provide yet another pass target for generational passing talent LaMelo Ball, who averaged 6.1 assists last season, his first n the NBA.

Still, there are questions about Markkanen’s potential fit in Charlotte, and it starts with the price tag.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, he’s after more money than teams are willing to play:

Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Oubre Jr asked for too much money in free agency without the resume to back it up, a league source just told me. The market has cooled significantly on both with most teams out of money. Mavs ($15M) & Hornets ($14.5M) among teams w cap space. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) August 4, 2021

And the Hornets also have Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington manning the forward spots in their starting five.

So, if Markkanen’s to find his way to Charlotte, it won’t be for a starting role, something he’s vocally prioritized ahead of his free agency this summer.

It appears that whether or not Lauri Markkanen lands with a new team could be completely up to him.

Until this much is decided, the Chicago Bulls’ offseason will remain in limbo.

Could the Bulls and Hornets Arrange a Sign-and-Trade?

One option for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, if Lauri Markkanen’s salary raises a red flag, is to put together a sign-and-trade for the forward.

But as far as a return goes, there isn’t much for Arturas Karnisovas and the front office to pick from.

Charlotte can’t trade any of the players they’ve signed in free agency for six months, due to restrictions in the CBA.

And they didn’t have any large salaries on the book before that, outside of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, who they’re likely not interested in trading.

Even if the Hornets were open to dealing the two starters, it’d likely turn into a three-team deal at that point given Chicago’s recent acquisitions.

Could the Bulls find their way into some additional draft compensation?

Unlikely, but it’s worth noting that Charlotte have all of their first-round picks from 2023 onward.

The Charlotte Hornets may represent one of the last dwindling opportunities within the market for the free-agent forward.

If the Chicago Bulls can’t find a way to work him into a sign-and-trade with Michael Jordan’s club, there’s a very likely outcome where he returns next season.

The fourth-year forward can always sign his $9-million qualifying offer, and push his free agency to next summer, where he’d be unrestricted.

With the hype of free agency winding down, and the window for restricted free agents opening on Friday, look for Lauri Markkanen’s future to be decided sooner rather than later.

