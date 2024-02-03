Insider Sends Warning Over Bulls’ Potential Zach LaVine Trade: ‘Be Prepared’

The Chicago Bulls’ efforts to trade Zach LaVine are ongoing with the trade deadline just days away.

But they continue to move at a glacial pace.

A combination of factors, perhaps most notably LaVine’s contract (five years, $215 million) and injury history, have led to few suitors. And the Bulls’ long-rumored asking price has only served as another roadblock in negotiations with potential suitors.

“The Lakers… I don’t think they were ever super interested in Zach LaVine. The contract is – it’s just a big contract; he’s hurt again,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on “The Lowe Post” podcast on February 2.” I think the Detroit-Zach LaVine noise is real, and that if the Pistons do that Bulls fans need to be prepared for a return that will underwhelm them. But we’ll see what happens.”

"That's the perception from other teams around the league is that he has not done much to impact winning."

LaVine’s links to the Lakers began during his unrestricted free agency ahead of the 2022-23 season.

He also lives and trains in Los Angeles during the offseason.

But the logistics have never aligned for such a deal, and the Lakers have had their eyes on teammates Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls have no interest in moving either, hence the stalemate that has plagued Chicago to this point.

Complications in Potential Bulls-Pistons Trade for Zach LaVine

The Bulls and Pistons were in talks regarding a trade sending LaVine to Detroit for a package that featured veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

But the Pistons are on the fence about pulling the trigger according to various reports.

The Bulls were asking for one of the Pistons’ “blue chip players,” per The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III on January 25 – which includes last year’s No. 5 overall pick, Jaden Ivey, and this year’s No. 5 overall pick, Ausar Thompson – a non-starter for Detroit so far.

LaVine is sidelined through the trade deadline with a foot injury, further sabotaging the Bulls’ efforts.

There is also growing sentiment that it will cost the Bulls to rid themselves of LaVine’s contract.

“There’s a growing feeling among rival executives that the Bulls may have to attach another asset to move LaVine, something sources said the Bulls have been hesitant to do to this point,” NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson wrote on February 2. “An alternative could be to merely move LaVine as a salary dump for expiring contracts.”

Johnson, who has previously explored the concept of the Bulls even having to include Caruso in a package to move LaVine, also noted the Bulls are not ready to simply dump LaVine just yet.

Bulls ‘Becoming Team Play-In’

“I just keep hearing from teams all over the league, everybody wants Caruso. So many teams want Caruso, at least want to engage the Bulls on Caruso,” Lowe said. “They keep telling me, ‘The Bulls aren’t trading Caruso. They want to stay in the Play-In race, they want to stay where they are. They’re telling us they don’t want to trade Caruso.’

“They are becoming team Play-In, unfortunately. They’re becoming a kind of a Play-In poster team. You can print the Play-In posters a year in advance and have DeMar DeRozan’s face on them.”

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has spoken of heightened expectations. That includes coming into this season.

Karnisovas said that he expected the Bulls to be in playoff contention by this point of the season during his 2023 media day presser. At 23-26 entering play on February 3, the Bulls are 1.5 games up on the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls are 4.5 games out of the No. 6 seed.

A trade could help bolster their chances. But they appear on their way to a third consecutive trade deadline without any significant activity.