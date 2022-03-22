Former Bull Announces Retirement After Historic 20-year Career

One of the longest careers in NBA history officially came to an end on Sunday night. Jamal Crawford took to Twitter to officially announce the end of his 20-year basketball career.

“ Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.” Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PpKYjoqz9p — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 21, 2022

Crawford last played for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020 season. During his long career, Crawford played for nine different teams. He spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and the Nets.

Time With the Bulls

Crawford was drafted by the Bulls as the eighth overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft after his freshman season at Michigan. Crawford would play four seasons with the Bulls from 2000-2004, during his time in Chicago the team was a mess never winning more than 30 games in a season.

Crawford’s rookie season was a struggle as he averaged just 4.6 points per game while shooting only 35.2% from the field. In his second season Crawford was limited to just 23 games due to injury, but he showed improvement averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 44.8% from three.

In his third season Crawford again showed improvement, playing in 80 games and upping his points per game to 10.7 and his assists to 4.2 per game. In Crawford’s fourth season his career really took off, he started 73 games averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. That season also included his first career 50 point game.

Before the start of the 2004-05 season Crawford was traded to the Knicks along with Jerome Williams in exchange for Dikembe Mutombo, Othella Harrington, Frank Williams, and Cezary Trybanski.

After the Bulls

After the trade Crawford spent the next four seasons with the Knicks. He started the 2008-09 season with the team but was traded to the Warrriors. After the season Crawford was then traded to the Hawks.

In Atlanta is where Crawford really settled into his role as one of the top sixth-men in the league. He won his first Sixth Man of the Year Award during his first season with the Hawks in 2010.

Crawford moved on from the Hawks after the 2011 season and signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the lockout shortened 2011-12 season. He then signed with the Clippers.

Crawford played for the Clippers from 2012-2017 for what were probably the most memorable years of his career. He won two more Sixth Man Awards in 2014 and 2016.

In his last three seasons Crawford played one season with the Timberwolves in 2017-18, one season with the Suns in 2018-19 and appeared in one game for the Nets in 2020.

Crawford is well respected across the NBA as one of the best sixth men of all-time. The three times he’s won the award are tied for the most all-time with Lou Williams. He is also regarded as one of the best ball handlers of all-time.

Since he stopped playing in the NBA, Crawford has still kept himself in basketball. In November 2021 he began broadcasting games for NBA League Pass on a new broadcast called NBA Hoopervision. His broadcast partner is Chicago native and former NBA player Quentin Richardson.