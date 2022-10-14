Potential Bulls Starter Saddled With Ill-Timed Injury

Lonzo Ball’s seemingly unending injury saga and, in turn, the point guard situation at large, figured to be the story of training camp for the Chicago Bulls. And while there was definitely a level of drama there before Ayo Dosunmu was named the starter, the power forward position has been surprisingly up in the air, too.

Throughout the offseason, the starting spot looked to be earmarked for former No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams, who found his game in a major way down the stretch after missing most of 2021-22 with a wrist injury.

After starting in the Bulls’ exhibition opener, though, Williams surprisingly came off the bench twice before returning to the first five on Tuesday. And while Derrick Jones Jr. took the youngster’s place on one of those occasions, it was veteran Javonte Green who emerged as an actual threat to take Williams’ spot.

Unfortunately, an ill-timed injury may end up robbing him of the chance to lead the charge at the four-spot on opening night.

Green Misses Practice With Hip Injury

As relayed by NBC Sports Chicago‘s KC Johnson, Green suffered a hip pointer during the Bulls’ practice on Thursday. Consequently, he was held out of practice on Friday — even as it was a non-contact session for the team.

Until the Bulls issue an official update on Green’s status, it’s difficult to speculate on the severity of the 6-foot-4 forward’s injury. At the very least, though, the baller’s availability for Chicago’s season-opening bout with the Miami Heat on October 19 at FTX Arena.

If Williams gets first crack and plays well while Green sits, however, it’s difficult to envision the 21-year-old not continuing on as the starting power forward (for the immediate future, anyway). Especially after he scored 22 points on 17 shots and added five boards, five assists and a steal during the Bulls’ exhibition finale earlier this week.

On the other hand, the most important thing for the Bulls’ long-term future is that Williams is put in the position that best fosters his development. If that’s with the second unit, Green may just find himself back in the starting lineup this season regardless.

For his part, Donovan has indicated that both players are capable of manning the post, and he further indicated that the situation may change and evolve as the campaign unfolds.

“I feel comfortable with both of them,” Donovan said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s not to say that on opening night whoever is starting will stay the same the whole way.”

Green Has Been Super Solid Throughout the Preseason

Regardless of what’s going on with Williams, there’s no doubting that Green has played well enough during the tune-up run to justify the hard look he’s getting as a possible starter.

Appearing in all four preseason games for Donovan, Green has averaged an impressive 15.0 points in just 19.1 minutes per contest. He’s done so ultra-efficiently, too, connecting on 71.4% of his field-goal attempts and nailing six of his nine tries from three-point range.

Green has also chipped in with five rebounds in all four contests.