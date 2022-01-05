Bulls Hardship Baller Comes Through for DeRozan After Historic Shots

Although his hardship deal with the Chicago Bulls began back on December 30, Jordan Bell has yet to see the court for Billy Donovan’s surging squad. However, that hasn’t stopped the fifth-year pro from picking up a pair of big-time assists.

Bell’s spot at the end of the Bulls bench provided him with a front-row seat for what probably has to be considered one of the greatest feats in NBA history. Namely, DeMar DeRozan’s buzzer-beating double-dip.

However, the 26-year-old wasn’t content to sit and watch in the aftermath of his All-Star teammate’s consecutive clutch daggers. Discerning eyes may have noticed that Bell was somehow right there to secure the ball on both occasions — mere seconds after the game-winning shots had hit home.

Both times, he promptly delivered the ball to DeRozan.

Bell Speaks out on His Special Deliveries

Shout out to the newest Bull, Jordan Bell, for making sure to grab the game ball both times, find you a teammate like this pic.twitter.com/DS2XwspkUP — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 2, 2022

“Those things don’t happen every day,” Bell said of DeRozan’s exploits during an interview with NBC Sports Chicago.

Of course, that’s a massive understatement. DeRozan is the first and only player in league history to have knocked down buzzer-beating, game-winning shots on back-to-back nights.

Bell went on to recount the whole experience, noting that his first retrieval was a right place, right time situation. However, he was a man on a mission the second time around; determined to get DeRozan his piece of history.

“The first one, I saw the shot and it looked good so I was just running on the court, trying to get a better angle. It kind of fell in my hands almost,” Bell said. “The second one, people made a big deal about it, saying, ‘Oh, it was dope what you did.’ But you always want to cherish moments like that. Who doesn’t want a game ball after they hit a buzzer-beater off one leg to end the New Year?

“And then the second one, I was like, ‘Damn, he did it again.’ I was so excited that I was like, ‘I’m going to get the ball for him again.’ It’s pretty dope to do that to end the year and start a new one.”

For his part, DeRozan was thankful for the assists.

“He said, ‘I appreciate you, bro,’” Bell relayed. “The second one, you could tell he wanted that one a little bit more. He needs that moment. I just made sure it was my job to do.”

What Does the Future Hold for Bell?

When the Bulls signed Bell to his 10-day hardship deal, they had just entered their 17th player into health and safety protocols for the year. Now, though, Alex Caruso — who just entered protocols — is the only player on the Covid list. Meanwhile, Bell only has a few days left on his deal.

Where he goes from here is anyone’s guess; he’s likely not long for Chicago. For his part, though, the big man has appreciated his time in the Windy City.

“Every opportunity is obviously great,” Bell said. “Especially an organization like this where they have so much legacy here with Hall of Famers and championships. It’s just great to just keep playing basketball.”

