Bulls Bring in 20-Year-Old ‘Explosive Athlete’ After NBA Draft

As the offseason rolls on, the Chicago Bulls have some important decisions to make. Not only will they look to improve their roster through free agency and the trade market, but they will also keep their eye on the undrafted free agent market.

Just because they only picked up one player in this year’s draft doesn’t mean they can’t look at some other prospects. In fact, as soon as the draft ended, the Bulls were one of the first teams to make noise and lock up an undrafted free agent on a deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bulls have signed Marquette wing Justin Lewis to a two-way deal. Lewis went undrafted despite being ranked in the top 50 of some draft boards. In fact, he was the best player available on ESPN’s big board when the draft ended.

Marquette's Justin Lewis has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Lewis spent two years at Marquette but really burst onto the scene in his second season with the Golden Eagles. In his final collegiate year, he averaged 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals on 44.0% shooting from the field and 34.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

While his offensive production was definitely solid in college, his athleticism will be his ticket to earning minutes at the next level.

Lewis Praised for Athleticism in Scouting Reports

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Lewis’ biggest strength is his athleticism. He praised his ability to finish at the rim and cut to the basket with force.

“Explosive athlete who can finish with power at the rim off one or two feet. He can also slash to the hoop on straight-line drives,” O’Connor wrote.

I like this 2-way signing by the Bulls Justin Lewispic.twitter.com/j7hG3KUhWk — The Ballfather (@StevenKelsey13) June 24, 2022

In addition, O’Connor believes that Lewis has the tools to be a solid defender at the NBA level.

“Excellent upside as a defender with an NBA frame, including a 7-foot-2 wingspan. He moves well laterally even against quicker guards, though he’s best suited to defend wings. Against bigs he needs to add strength but he’s physical and willing to rotate to contest shots,” said O’Connor.

Unfortunately, defense is also one of Lewis’ weaknesses. Not because he’s a terrible defender physically, but merely because he can lose focus at times, and it costs his team.

Lewis’ Mistakes on Defense

O’Connor noted a few areas where Lewis could stand to improve. One of them was his defensive focus, as he described him as “undisciplined” on that side of the ball.

“Lacks discipline and fundamentals on defense, especially when it comes to containing dribble penetration on the perimeter. In the paint, he often falls for pump fakes and goes for blocks instead of staying grounded to make a strong contest using his length,” O’Connor explained.

That’s not a great sign for Lewis, especially on a team like the Bulls, who desperately need quality wing defenders. However, with his athleticism and the right training at the NBA level, there’s no reason he can’t turn things around.

Lewis will only be on a two-way, so there’s not a ton of risk if he doesn’t pan out. But if he does, then the Bulls may have just gotten a steal.