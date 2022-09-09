Bulls’ True Feelings on Former Top-10 Pick Revealed

We can’t always get what we want. The Chicago Bulls found that out while trying to shop guard Coby White for the last year.

They have maintained a fairly high asking price for the former North Carolina Tar Heel.

The Bulls sought a rotational player and a draft pick in exchange for White who was drafted seventh-overall in 2019. The price could be a reflection of the value they still see in White despite their trying to move him.

And, given some of the injury concerns throughout this roster, it was arguably for the best that they were unable to find a taker.

Bulls ‘Not Down’ on Coby White

Some fans might have been put off by the fact that the Bulls decided against going along with any of the interest shown in White. Of course, that is without knowing what the potential return would have been.

They cannot afford a misstep in a trade with one of their few assets.

The Bulls still owe out two future first-round picks from deals to land DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic which should be a motivating factor in getting a deal done.

“You can say, ‘Oh, they didn’t move him, they didn’t move him,’ and I’ve written that,” K.C Johnson said during the ‘Bulls Talk Podcast’. But…I think if they had gotten the right offer they probably would have moved him. They just didn’t feel like they got the right offer.”

White won’t turn 23 years old until February 19.

That is nine days after the trade deadline when they are expected to explore his trade value once again.

“I want to also emphasize they are not down on Coby White currently. I mean, they project…a role for him because he one of the better three-point shooters on a team that doesn’t have a lot of shooting.”

Coby White’s Future Unclear

White is heading into the final year of his contract and the Bulls do not intend to extend him before it expires.

But they have to use him this coming season if they are hoping to boost his trade value. Lonzo Ball’s ongoing knee issue creates a massive void on both ends of the floor. White won’t fill all of those roles – few can as Ball does.

He can, however, fill one of the roles Ball did with his perimeter shooting where White shot a career-best 38.5% from beyond the arc.

White shot over 40% on catch-and-shoot triples.

But he saw that number drop to 30.4% in the postseason and his overall mark from three fell to 27.6%. To his credit, White has taken advantage of being healthy this offseason and has tried to get stronger so he can be better as a ball handler.

“We want to make the playoffs,” he told Roy Ward of the Sydney Morning Herald, “but we have championships standards over here – we are trying to win.”

It will be interesting to see what the Bulls decide to do with White if he helps them do that.

Should Bulls Be Open to White Extension?

The Bulls are not alone in giving up on players too soon. Stories like Spencer Dinwiddie or Cameron Payne are more of a testament to the player than a condemnation of the team that passed on them.

But Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas’ roster turnover is having some mixed results.

While the Bulls made the leap to a playoff team last season, their future outlook remains murky with Ball’s injury and limitations on their draft capital from prior moves.

Perhaps they would be wise to keep an open mind on White.