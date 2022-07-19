Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Deal Former Top-10 Pick for 27-Year-Old Wing Scorer

The Chicago Bulls did a solid job of filling out their roster this summer. In addition to bringing back Zach LaVine on a massive contract extension, they also brought in Andre Drummond to back up Nikola Vucevic and signed Goran Dragic as a backup point guard.

However, they may not be done just yet. While the top of their roster looks good, they could still stand to add some shooting and wing depth to the roster. They don’t have a ton of assets to work with, but there are still some trade options out there that could work for them.

One idea could be calling up the Charlotte Hornets and inquiring about Kelly Oubre Jr. The veteran forward played a crucial role for them off the bench last season, and he could play a similar role in Chicago backing up DeMar DeRozan.

Here’s an outline of the proposed trade:

Bulls receive: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Hornets receive: Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr., 2026 2nd-Round Pick

This trade couldn’t happen until October 4 since the Bulls just re-signed Jones Jr., but it’s a deal that could help both teams.

Why Both Teams Make This Trade

For the Bulls, this would see them add their new sixth man. Oubre is not only an underrated scorer, but he would also fill their need for more perimeter shooting. The 26-year-old would immediately step in as their go-to scoring option off the bench.

In 76 games for the Hornets last season, Oubre averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 steals on 44.0% shooting from the field and 34.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Kelly Oubre was ON FIRE tonight: 32 PTS

NINE threes (8 in the 4Q) 😳

24 min pic.twitter.com/E2iOZ6o081 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2022

On the flip side, this trade could also help the Hornets. Oubre is heading into the last year of his deal, so they may be open to trading him as an expiring contract. Plus, the players they’d get in return would fit their playstyle.

Despite having LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, the Hornets are actually in need of guard depth. Adding White to the mix would give them a primary backup point guard as well as a player who could potentially grow with Ball moving forward. As for Jones, he would provide them with some versatile defense and also act as an elite lob threat for Ball to target.

🌄✈️👓 views of the most impressive of Dame's 13 assists…his HALF-COURT LOB to Derrick Jones Jr.! pic.twitter.com/lx5FtJlHtj — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2021

This move also falls in line with the type of deal Chicago was reportedly interested in making when the offseason kicked off.

Bulls Looking Into White Trades

On May 28, Jim Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Bulls were exploring trade options involving White that would see them improve their perimeter shooting.

“All eyes, meanwhile, will be on White and what the Bulls decide to do with him. He’s up for an extension if they want to make that leap now, but they more likely will look to trade him for the right piece — namely, an outside shooter who is more consistent.” Cowley wrote.

The Bulls already have a strong guard rotation with Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, and Dragic, so White is probably expendable at this point, especially when you consider that he’s heading into a contract year.

Oubre isn’t an elite three-point shooter, but he shot the three-ball well last season (34.5%) on a career-high 7.3 attempts per game. Combine that with his scoring efforts, and this deal would give Chicago’s bench a huge boost.