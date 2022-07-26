Proposed Blockbuster Sees Bulls Trade 3 Starters for $196 Million Superstar

Last offseason, the Chicago Bulls were the talk of the town. They completely reshaped their roster around Zach LaVine, adding DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso to the mix. With Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, and others also on the squad, they put together a playoff roster for the first time in five years.

Now, as they approach their second season with this core, they’re hoping to improve. Getting Ball back to full health will be crucial, and having Caruso available for the full season will be great, too. But there are still some other potential moves they could make to improve.

While it’s unlikely that Chicago makes a blockbuster trade, it’s definitely not impossible. Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation wrote an article detailing potential Durant trades, and one of the proposals he cooked up involved the Bulls landing the superstar.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Bulls receive: Durant

Nets receive: Vucevic, Ball, Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, 2 1st-Round Picks, Pick Swaps

If the Nets really want to part ways with Kevin Durant, these are the most logical trades. https://t.co/4Ykn0M3eug — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 26, 2022

This trade would definitely see the Bulls blow up their current rotation, but in tandem, they would be adding one of the best players in NBA history.

Why Both Teams Make This Trades

For the Bulls, the clear reason behind making this trade is that they would be getting Durant. The 33-year-old forward is arguably the best player in the league right now and is coming off a season where he averaged insane numbers, despite missing some time throughout the season.

In the 55 games he appeared in last year, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 51.8% shooting from the field and 38.3% shooting from behind the three-point line. Chicago would be giving up a lot in the deal, but they would also be getting the best player in the trade by far.

On the flip side, the Nets would be getting a substantial package for Durant, albeit not the star they could get in some other trades. Vucevic would help them stay competitive, as Ball. Plus, both Williams and Dosunmu have the potential to grow and develop, as they’re still very young.

Williams would be the true prize in this deal for the Nets. Chicago was unwilling to include him in a potential trade package for Gobert, but with Durant, that could be a different story. His two-way potential is through the roof, and with the freedom to play his game in Brooklyn, he could thrive.

However, Chicago may not have the best offer on the market.

Bulls’ Offer May Not Be Top Choice

Brooklyn has been taking their time with a Durant trade, and rightfully so. They want to ensure that the return they get is the best possible package, as Durant is one of the league’s top stars. And according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that return could come from the Boston Celtics.

“The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said,” Wojnarowski reported.

Other teams like the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Phoenix Suns also have solid offers, and considering the Bulls don’t have a young All-Star to offer Brooklyn, they may not be toward the top of the pecking order in the metaphorical trade rankings.