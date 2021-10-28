Bulls Linked to Former Lottery Pick in Trade Speculation

The Chicago Bulls are off to a strong start to the NBA season, but their roster still isn’t without flaws. There is a lack of size that may ultimately become an obstacle the team is forced to address.

If the Bulls do look to address their lack of size, injured guard Coby White could be the player the team looks to move. White’s name has been mentioned as a trade target for teams, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Bulls look to flip White for a power forward.

Which power forward makes the most sense? That’s up for debate, but one name that has surfaced is another former ACC star who is trying to avoid the bust label.

Marvin Bagley Jr. Called ‘Intriguing’ Potential Trade Target

Would Chicago fans like to see Marvin Bagley Jr. inserted into the starting five in place of Patrick Williams? It would appear as though that might be the suggested lineup if the Bulls targeted and successfully acquired the former Duke star.

Andrew Miller of Pippen Ain’t Easy explored the chances of Bagley Jr. being on the Bulls’ radar. wrote:

Maybe the most intriguing potential trade target that the Bulls could keep in mind this season if they decide to shop White is the former Duke Blue Devils star and Sacramento Kings big man Marvin Bagley. Most of the current young core that the Kings have assembled probably won’t be around in Sactown for much longer. Bagley might also be the part of the Kings’ young core that is traded the fastest this season. Inconsistencies on the court and the injury bug bit Bagley hard since his run in Sacramento started four seasons ago. Bagley has only played in more than half of the games in any one regular season run with the Kings on a single occasion in four tries. If there is any young and talented player that still has a lot of untapped potential in the Western Conference that needs a change of scenery, and fast, it’s Bagley. While he didn’t have much of a chance to succeed with the Kings in the last few seasons, it doesn’t matter much at this point. He needs to get out of Sactown.

While Miller doesn’t mention White in his blurb to push the idea of acquiring Bagley, it would make sense that the high-scoring guard is perhaps the team’s most attractive and expendable player.

The truth is, the Kings already have a logjam at guard with De’Aaron Fox, rookie Davion Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton. It wouldn’t make sense for them to covet a player like White. While the Kings probably don’t need White, the Bulls must ask themselves if they can afford to deal him.

Can the Bulls Afford to Trade Coby White?

The Bulls’ bench is scrappy and defensive-minded. They force turnovers and crash the glass in an effort to make up for their lack of size. Besides a lack of size, the other weakness of the unit is a void for offensive playmakers. That’s what White figures to be once he returns from injury.

Because we’ve yet to see the impact White will have on the unit, it’s difficult to say, without pause, whether the Bulls need what he can bring as a pure scorer. To put it plainly, the Bulls may well be evaluating White’s impact during his first month or so back while also potentially showcasing him to teams interested in acquiring him.

