Bulls Listed Among Top Landing Spots for $136 Million Star This Offseason

The Chicago Bulls are in a pretty good place. After four years of struggles, they finally made it back to the postseason this past year. They were eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks, but it was a solid season nonetheless.

However, they will now head into the offseason with more questions than answers. At the top of that list sits the question of, will they be able to re-sign Zach LaVine? And if not, what team could they trade him to in order to get solid value? Well, one potential option just revealed itself by way of the latest NBA futures odds.

According to SportsBetting.ag, the Bulls hold the fifth-best odds to land Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving this summer, should he leave the Nets.

The four teams above them in the rankings are the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and New Orleans Pelicans. Similar to the Bulls, Brooklyn was unceremoniously eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Recent reports have indicated that the Nets are hesitant to commit to Irving and that they may begin to explore sign-and-trade opportunities.

Nets ‘Unwilling’ to Give Irving Long-Term Deal

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets are completely unwilling to give Irving a long-term contract extension.

“This is why the Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension,” Winfield reported.

In turn, Ian Begley of SNY revealed that the Nets could explore potential trades involving Irving this offseason.

“The New York Daily News reported on Wednesday that the Nets were unwilling to offer Irving a long-term contract. SNY has not independently confirmed that report. But if Irving opts out and the Nets have trouble finding common ground with the seven-time All-Star, opposing teams believe the club will be open to exploring trades of Irving,” Begley wrote.

If the Nets do decide to trade Irving, and LaVine has his heart set on leaving the Bulls, there could be a deal to be made that benefits both parties.

Potential Pieces in Irving-to-Bulls Trade

The obvious solution to this equation would be a straight-up swap: LaVine for Irving. However, it may not be that simple. Both sides could argue that they deserve more in the trade.

Chicago could argue that since LaVine is younger and more reliable, the Nets should have to throw in extra pieces in order to facilitate a deal. This could include either picks or players like Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe.

On the flip side, Brooklyn could make the case that, since Irving is the better player and likely won’t run into any vaccine mandate issues, they should receive the better end of the trade. They could ask for picks or a player like Javonte Green.

Either way, there’s a path to a potential deal there. The Bulls are one of the favorites to land Irving this summer, but whether or not they’d be interested is uncertain.