Bulls Star Fires Back at Reporter’s Questions About Max-Player Status

The Chicago Bulls‘ effort to surround star guard Zach LaVine with the best supporting cast he’s ever had has paid off to tremendous effect so far. After missing out on the playoffs for five years running, the team is suddenly making new believers every day with its 11-5 record and newfound swagger.

Even if the Bulls are able to break their postseason drought, though, they’ll be faced with a dilemma at year’s end. LaVine’s day has finally come — either Chicago will shell out another $200-plus million over five years to keep him around or they’ll hit the reset button yet again.

The smart money is probably on LaVine staying put as the face of the franchise and cashing some ridiculous checks on the side. However, not everyone is sold on the idea.

For his part, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley has lobbied against the Bulls doling out top dollar. And he wasn’t afraid to say as much again to LaVine’s face during a recent sit-down. To his credit, though, LaVine got in the proverbial ring with Cowley, took the jab, and stood firm as opposed to swinging wildly as he came out of the corner.

Talking Shop





Play



Zach LaVine drops 36 PTS on the Nuggets 👏 Zach LaVine records 36 PTS, 5 REB & 4 AST as the Chicago Bulls pick up a road win against the Denver Nuggets, 114-108. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV:… 2021-11-20T04:31:44Z

In his piece, Cowley gave LaVine credit for being willing to talk (and listen) about his cash situation. However, the Bulls star was looking for some recognition in another area.

The crux of Cowley’s argument is that giving max-level money to off-guards who aren’t two-way players has been a surefire path to underachieving as a team. And, for his part, LaVine was willing to acknowledge the point. However, he wanted the reporter, in turn, to acknowledge the strides he has made as a defender.

“I get the argument,” Lavine said. “But you’re assuming that I’m done.”

He then fired back with the following question: “How’s my defensive rating now?” adding, “It’s better. What does that tell you?”

LaVine wasn’t blowing smoke here; noted Cowley:

Through the first 14 games of last season, LaVine was 415th in defensive rating (117.5) and 211th among NBA starters. Through the first 15 games this season, he has a 103.4 defensive rating, putting him 79th among starting players and 199th overall.

“Look, I get it — I do want to improve on everything, and I know that I haven’t had the best narrative for defense,” LaVine confessed.

“I know people know me as a hard worker, a great guy, someone that goes out there and can obviously score the hell out the ball. But I want to be known as a winner and a complete player,” he added.

“I’m not putting all this work in just to be a regular guy in the NBA. I think I’m proving that each and every year.”

Get all the latest news, analysis and viral content for your Chicago Bulls! Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page!

Follow Heavy on Bulls!

What Changed Defensively?

LaVine’s recent Olympic experience may have been the defensive turning point. As noted by Cowley, he was utilized as a defensive stopper at times for Team USA, which left Japan as the gold medal champs, once again. Since then, he has continued on an upward trajectory.

The 2021 NBA All-Star isn’t singling out a particular moment or event as the one that flipped some kind of a switch, however. For LaVine, what we’re seeing is just part of a lengthy process that he hopes will end with him being a true max guy.

“There wasn’t one point that I just said, ‘Let me work on it,’ but also, nothing happens overnight,” LaVine said. “So many people in this basketball culture, like even draft picks, you’re supposed to be who you’re supposed to be. That’s not how it happens. Some guys mature later.

“I’m going to be a worker regardless. I’m going to be a worker until I retire, and that’s what keeps me going. Little things that the media says, I [critique] myself, the way coaches and other players view you … that all adds fuel to the fire.”

READ NEXT: