LeBron James Sends Message to Bulls Star DeMar DeRozan

Last season with the Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan reemerged as one of the best players in the NBA. After slowly fading out of NBA relevancy on the San Antonio Spurs for years, DeRozan burst back onto the scene with the Bulls, leading them to the playoffs.

He’ll head into next season with bigger expectations, and Chicago has made moves to help those expectations this summer. They re-signed Zach LaVine to a massive deal, signed Andre Drummond to back up Nikola Vucevic, and inked veteran guard Goran Dragic to a one-year deal. But as DeRozan preps for his second campaign with the Bulls, he’s not taking the summer off.

DeRozan just made an appearance in the Drew League, a pro-am basketball league held in Los Angeles every year. But he wasn’t the only NBA star who showed up. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also participated, and in fact, he and DeRozan teamed up. After the game, James sent a message to DeRozan on Twitter.

“My dog Debo!!! @DeMar_DeRozan ✊🏾,” James tweeted out after the game.

The Bulls star retweeted James’ message, but it wasn’t the first time the two showed each other love on Twitter.

DeRozan’s Cryptic Drew League Announcement

Before their highly-anticipated team-up, reports circulated that both may participate, but DeRozan semi-officially broke the news on Twitter. He tweeted out a somewhat cryptic message announcing that he would be teaming up with James in the Drew League.

“👑xDbo Drew league tomorrow 👀,” DeRozan tweeted on July 16 at 12:38 a.m., the morning before he played in the league with James.

Predictably, both players balled out in their Drew League appearance. James ended the game with 42 points, 16 rebounds, and three assists on 18-of-26 shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, DeRozan dropped 30 points and 14 rebounds on 9-of-23 shooting from the field.

The two stars earned the win, but it was a close game. The final score was 104-102, and the opposing team had a chance to win it in the final seconds but ended up missing what would have been the game-winning shot.

James and DeRozan drew the eyes of the NBA, too, as a ton of NBA stars showed up to watch them play.

Tons of NBA Stars Were in Attendance

Dave McMenamin of ESPN wrote up a report on the game after the contest, and in his recap, he provided a detailed list of NBA players that showed up to support James and DeRozan.

“[Baron] Davis was one of about a dozen former or current NBA players on hand to watch Saturday, a group that also included Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors; Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets; and Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker of the Lakers,” McMenamin wrote.

In addition, Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving was supposed to play in the game, but he ended up not showing up. Dino Smiley, the commissioner of the Drew League, said that he doesn’t “know what happened.”

Regardless, DeRozan teaming up with James was definitely a cool moment, and it’s clear that the two are fairly close friends based on their Twitter interactions before and after the contest.