NBA Fans Call Out Lebron James’ Special Treatment vs. Bulls

Lebron James, playing in his 18th NBA season, is keeping things light with the Los Angeles Lakers this season as the club embarks on its quest to repeat as NBA champions.

When it became evident teammate and Chicago native Anthony Davis was back home on business, helping the Lakers run away with a commanding lead in the first quarter with 15 points in the first frame of a 101-90 victory over the Chicago Bulls, James opted to play some other games on the floor.

James walked the tight rope across the scorer’s table that went widely unnoticed during the game broadcast as it seemed innocent. But fans on Twitter weren’t having it.

Fans Reactions to James’ Tightrope Walk

A range of reactions rang through social media calling for James to be ejected, suspended or receive a technical foul at the very least.

Anybody else would’ve gotten a technical or even ejected. Unbelievable. — BGN (@BullsGotNext) January 24, 2021

Some fans also signaled the privileges he’s afforded as the league’s most influential player, arguing that Demarcus Cousins or Draymond Green would have been disciplined.

And so they should, only lebron is good enough to walk tables — Pat Hasafat (@LosPattos) January 24, 2021

He’s earned the right to be able to do that 😭 — P3nny Royal (@p3nnyroyal) January 24, 2021

Given the amount of attention and revenue James brings to the league, one fan lamented James could kill on the floor and walk away scotfree. Another pointed to James’ tightrope walk emblematic of his power in the NBA.

This is what it feels like to own the NBA, and the refs, officials, and Commissioner’s office knows it, but can’t do anything about it. — One Blessed Man (@Dpp1980) January 24, 2021

LeBron could pull out a machete and decapitate someone on the floor and they wouldn't do anything about it. Damn sure isn't getting suspended for this — JayMo (@JBM_1983) January 24, 2021

James’ antics did scare some fans who feared he could have gotten injured on the play.

I would’ve died laughing had he rolled his ankle. — Brandon (@worstdream25) January 24, 2021

Has the NBA gotten soft now? This fan thinks so.

Wouldn’t have lasted back in the day. You got stabbed and mugged for doing that shit back in my park. League too soft now — majority leader taylor (@SlitheryLlama) January 24, 2021

An interesting take of what motivated James to walk the tightrope:

Idk why he tries to act so quirky. Must be some type of mid-life crisis — Idk (@HeatPackBoltLFC) January 24, 2021

Regardless of whether James’ actions warrant disciplinary action, it was a glimpse of the Lakers star keeping things light during the regular season.

Lakers ain’t taking season seriously as last year… they just tryna take it lightly till playoffs starts — Moe edris (@idrism1990) January 24, 2021

Bulls Uncharacteristically Struggle to Score

The Bulls had won three games in a row entering Saturday’s game against Los Angeles and had matched a franchise record by scoring 115 or more in seven straight games. They struggled offensively and scored a season-low against the Lakers.

Chicago converted 33 of 83 shots from the field for 39.3% from the field. Zach LaVine led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds, hitting just 1 of 6 from three-point range.

Lauri Markkanen went 0 for 5 on 3-pointers and finished the game with 12 points. The Bulls starting five shot just 5 of 19 from beyond the arc in an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance.

The Bulls look to get back on track against the Boston Celtics on Monday, meanwhile, their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday was postponed due to health and safety protocols. Their next game will instead be on Saturday against the Portland Trailblazers.

