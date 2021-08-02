Bulls Make a Slew of Roster-Reshaping Deals

The Chicago Bulls have been among the busiest teams in the NBA. Here are some of the whirlwind details.

The Chicago Bulls Have Their Starting Point Guard

Seconds after free agency began, the Bulls acquired Lonzo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal that saw Chicago send Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to Charlotte for Ball, who had signed a four-year, $85 million deal with the understanding he’d land in the Windy City, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Bulls wouldn’t have been as aggressive unless they were sure the New Orleans Pelicans, who still owned Ball’s rights based on his restricted free-agent status, wasn’t going to match.

Lauri Markkanen and DeMar DeRozan Talk

Derrick Rose Talk

The possibility of bringing Derrick Rose into the fold still exists, but the talk has cooled a bit since the DeRozan chatter has gotten louder. It’s going to be a fun night.

