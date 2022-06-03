Bulls Receive Shocking Injury Update on Star Point Guard

Last offseason, the Chicago Bulls made some big-time splashes. They signed DeMar DeRozan to a contract that many believed to be unwise, but then the forward went on to finish 10th in MVP voting. On top of that, they bolstered their guard depth, signing Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso and drafting Ayo Dosunmu.

Unfortunately, the former of those three guards missed significant time this past season. Ball only appeared in 35 games due to a knee issue, while Caruso would only play 41 thanks to a wrist injury. But while Caruso would make his return, Ball has yet to step onto the court again, and based on a recent update, he may not even be ready for next year.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that Ball’s opening-night availability is in question, and as the weeks go on, it’s becoming more and more unlikely that he won’t be healthy in time.

“Next to LaVine’s contract, Ball’s health has to be the Bulls’ chief offseason concern,” Mayberry wrote. “It’s been four-and-a-half months since Ball was sidelined with a left knee injury that eventually turned into meniscus surgery. He’s still not right. Whether he will be in time for the season opener becomes more of a concern by the week.”

To make matters worse, while a second surgery hasn’t appeared as part of the plan yet for Ball, it’s definitely not out of the question.

Second Surgery ‘Can’t Be Ruled Out’

Mayberry noted that Ball’s people haven’t mentioned the need for a second surgery, but if things keep progressing as slowly as they are now, then it may end up becoming a necessity.

“If Ball must undergo a second surgery, the time crunch intensifies. There’s been no indication from Ball’s camp that a second procedure is in the plan, but it can’t be ruled out if Ball’s knee remains unresponsive,” Mayberry reported.

prayer circle: 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Lonzo Ball’s

🕯 knee please 🕯

be ok

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) June 2, 2022

This past season, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in the games he did appear in for Chicago. He shot 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from behind the three-point line.

Ball’s impact on the Bulls’ level of play was undeniable, but according to Mayberry, the youngster is likely more concerned about his long-term future than rushing back in time for Chicago’s first game of next season.

Ball’s Situation is ‘Out of the Bulls’ Control’

While Chicago would love to have Ball back for opening night, this decision will ultimately be up to the point guard. He and his team will be evaluating his injury throughout the offseason and weighing their options with Ball’s long-term career in mind.

“This one feels largely out of the Bulls’ control,” wrote Mayberry. “Ball has a personal knee doctor and individual interests to protect. It’s safe to say the 24-year-old Ball is more concerned with crafting a long career than targeting opening night. Either way, the Bulls have ample reason to keep a close eye on his progress. Ball proved in only 35 games how much of a difference he makes.”

REPORT: The Bulls have “serious concerns” about Lonzo Ball’s knee, reports @NBCSChicago. Oh no… pic.twitter.com/yYKFW3i1ud — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 16, 2022

The young point guard will be entering the second year of the four-year, $85 million contract he signed with Chicago last offseason. This includes a player option on the final season of the deal.

As of now, it’s looking like Ball may not be ready for the start of next year.