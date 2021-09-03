NBA Champion Sounds off on Biggest Reason ‘Lob City’ Bulls are ‘Must-Watch TV’

Chicago is the new “Lob City” of the NBA if you ask former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins.

As NBA pundits continue to assess how a rebuilt Bulls roster will fare in the 2021-22 season, Perkins chipped in his two cents on how he could see Chicago emerge as one of the most exciting teams in the league this season, calling them “must-watch TV.”

‘It’s Going to Be Lob City’

In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Perkins shared why he believes Lonzo Ball is the centerpiece to bring the Bulls to new heights this season.

Here’s Kendricks’ take:

I’ve been very critical of Billy Donovan but I became a fan of Billy Donovan this year and how hard he challenges his players to play on the defensive side. Lonzo Ball has become a great combo guard. He’s a great floor general, but he’s developed a consistent three-point shot and you put him alongside Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan it’s going to be Lob City. Hell, they’re going to be must-see TV.

Bulls Roster Has Been Built Around Ball





The Bulls ran an aggressive offseason campaign to build a team that fits the vision of the new Chicago hivemind of Billy Donovan, Marc Eversley, and Arturas Karnisovas.

Signing Ball, a trade target since the Bulls brass turned over a year ago, was the biggest get after Chicago played the 2020-21 season without a true point guard.

Ball has been given a bevy of weapons and has a penchant for throwing the lob.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are two of the most athletic dunkers in the league. Derrick Jones Jr., a piece of the Lauri Markannen trade, and Patrick Williams also figure to be active above the rim.

Boasting respectable shooters to space the floor, Chicago could see plenty of opportunities with its motion offense and a versatile lineup. DeRozan has been rumored to be prepping to play four positions this season.

The big-play possibilities are endless, considering the Bulls have a handful of players who can distribute and go up to the rack. Those prospects are what intrigued DeRozan during his free-agency process.

“Once Lonzo signed, that made it even more appealing,” DeRozan said, per Slam Online. “You could see what they were working toward, and it was something I wanted to be a part of. It wasn’t too much of a pitch that they had to make after that.”

Bulls fans will get a taste of what the team will look like when Chicago opens the preseason on Oct. 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls’ regular-season opener falls on Oct. 20 against the Detroit Pistons.