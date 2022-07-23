Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Land $60 Million Wing Shooter

The Chicago Bulls will be looking to take another step next season. They showed some great flashes last season at the beginning of the year, but by the time the playoffs rolled around, injuries had taken their toll, and Chicago had fallen all the way down to the sixth seed.

Giannis Anteotkounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks made quick work of the Bulls in the first round, and the season was over for Chicago. They’ve made some solid offseason moves to retool their roster this summer, but making more changes could help cement them as a top team in the East.

One potential area of need for the Bulls is the wing position. Obviously, they have two All-Star wings in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but past that, their bench depth at that position is lacking a bit. In this proposed trade, they would be landing Malik Beasley to help with that.

Here’s the full outline of the deal:

Bulls receive: Malik Beasley

Jazz receive: Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr., Tony Bradley, 2026 1st-Round Pick

😂 The @Timberwolves celebrate Malik Beasley franchise-record 11 three pointers made! pic.twitter.com/Bp0vDaU8xQ — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

While the Bulls would be giving up three players in this deal, the trade would provide them with a massive bench upgrade, while the Jazz would be continuing their reset.

Why Both Teams Make This Trade

Starting off with the Bulls, as mentioned, this trade would improve their wing depth off the pine. Beasley will be 26 years old at the start of next season and proved to be a valuable scorer over the course of his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he was traded to the Utah Jazz in the Gobert deal.

Last season with the Timberwolves, Beasley averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 39.1% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from distance on 8.1 three-point attempts per game. He played 25.0 minutes per game in 79 appearances.

Malik Beasley cashes in a three-pointer to make it a 1 point game! LAC: 45

MIN: 44

2:37 remaining in Q2 Watch the #MetaQuestPlayIn on TNT pic.twitter.com/Jh43ufRRDg — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2022

On the flip side, this trade would help the Jazz continue their rebuild. As long as they end up trading Donovan Mitchell, this trade would make a ton of sense. Adding White to the mix would give them an intriguing young guard to develop at the start of their reset.

Jones Jr. and Bradley would be in this deal primarily for salary-matching purposes, but the Jazz could ship them off in secondary deals if they wanted to.

Having Beasley on the roster would give the Bulls another dependable scorer, and the trade fits the niche of a deal Chicago was reportedly considering ahead of the NBA Draft.

Bulls ‘Likely’ to Trade White

On May 28, Jim Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Bulls could be interested in trading White in exchange for upgrading the shooting on the roster.

“All eyes, meanwhile, will be on White and what the Bulls decide to do with him. He’s up for an extension if they want to make that leap now, but they more likely will look to trade him for the right piece — namely, an outside shooter who is more consistent,” wrote Cowley.

Beasley, who is a career 38.6% three-point shooter, definitely fits the mold of that description. If this sort of deal is possible, Chicago should definitely give Utah a call.