Bulls’ 22-Year-Old Big Man Earns NBA Honors

The Chicago Bulls just wrapped up their Summer League schedule. Unfortunately for them, they weren’t able to reach the championship game, but they did finish 4-1. In fact, they were one of three teams to go 4-1, and the other two played in the Summer League Finals.

Regardless, Summer League isn’t as much about wins and losses as it is about player development. And a few young members of the Bulls showed off their skills in Summer League. Among them was big man Marko Simonovic, who was rewarded for his efforts.

Simonovic was named to the All-Summer League Second Team. He was the only Bulls player to make either the First or Second Team and joined one rookie and three second-year players on the Second Team.

“Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Marko Simonović (Chicago Bulls), Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) and Lindell Wigginton (Milwaukee Bucks) have been named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League Second Team,” the NBA tweeted out from their official PR account.

First Team was made up of Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets, Quentin Grimes of the New York Knicks, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings, Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets, and Sandro Mamukelashvili of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls big man played well, and as noted by KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, a big part of that is because of the weight he added.

Simonovic Oozed Constant Confidence

In an article written on July 17, Johnson discussed Simonovic’s Summer League performance. He explained that Simonovic was oozing confidence before Bulls games this summer because of the way he transformed his body.

“The second-year big man talked confidently in the lead-up to games, citing his addition of 25 pounds to fare better physically and an off-court comfort level that had mentally strong as well,” Johnson wrote.

Marko Simonovic sends the game to OT on ESPNU 🏀 pic.twitter.com/W0Y49eUrp4 — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2022

That confidence translated to Simonovic’s on-court play, too. In five games played, Simonovic averaged 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 50.8% shooting from the floor.

However, while Simonovic flashed some impressive potential, Johnson also explained that he has a long road ahead of him if he wants to earn regular-season minutes.

Potential Weaknesses for Simonovic

In that same article, Johnson explained Simonovic’s weaknesses. And with Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond leading Chicago’s center rotation, Simonovic’s path to rotational minutes is a bleak one.

“The 2020 second-round pick did show stronger aptitude at making passes off short rolls in screen-and-roll situations. And he’s clearly stronger. But he remains a work in progress, with rotation minutes behind Nikola Vučević and Andre Drummond — or even at power forward — a longshot,” Johnson explained.

At just 22 years old, Simonovic has plenty of time to continuously improve. He can spend more time in the G League next year and work his way into regular-season shape, and there will be no pressure on him to contribute right away.

And while he may not be in Chicago’s rotation next year, he’s shown enough promise for the club to invest in him moving forward. Vucevic and Drummond will be able to mentor him moving forward as he progresses in his young career.