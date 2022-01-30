Veteran Floor-Spacer Could Be a Winning Deadline Get for Bulls

The Chicago Bulls‘ trade deadline plans may have just gotten a lot harder to forecast. For several weeks now, the team has been linked to Pistons star Jerami Grant as a means for shoring up an ailing frontcourt. However, the Bulls’ backcourt is suddenly just as banged-up, with Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso joining the black and blue crew in recent days.

Meanwhile, questions abound regarding whether Chicago ought to flip one of its young guns — Patrick Williams or Coby White — for another star, be it Grant or someone else.

More recently, NBA insider Michael Scotto threw another wrinkle into the mix. On the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Scotto reported on rumblings that the Bulls may also be exploring the possible addition of a new backup center.

To that particular end, there may be a strong trade option for the Bulls in Oklahoma City.

While the backup center may be one of the easier spots to fill on an NBA roster, it still takes having the right player in the right situation to maximize the position. And Thunder big man Mike Muscala could be that guy for the Bulls.

Much like Daniel Theis did down the stretch of last season, the 30-year-old Muscala is a big who could come in and play major minutes, if needed, on day one of his Bulls tenure. Also like Theis, Muscala has something to offer on both ends of the court.

Through 40 games this season, Muscala is averaging 8.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in just 13.1 minutes per contest; per 36 minutes, he’s putting up a career-best 21.3 points. The 6-foot-10 big has managed that scoring thanks to his elite-level floor-spacing prowess. This season, he’s taking 67.2% of his shots as threes, which he’s hitting at a 42.9% clip.

Muscala isn’t just a one-trick pony, though. He has also connected on 69% of his attempts within three feet of the hoop in ’21-22.

Also: among centers logging 500-plus minutes this season, Muscala is sixth league-wide in FiveThirtyEight‘s overall RAPTOR rating at 4.8 (while being positive offensively and defensively). OKC has been 10.4 points per 100 possessions better with Muscala on the court this season overall and 2.5 pts./100 poss. better defensively.

Although Tony Bradley has had his moments as the Bulls’ backup this season, he has nowhere near the level of polish, offensive versatility or experience that Muscala does. And for a team like Chicago that could be a legit contender, those are things that could hold more value in the team’s title pursuit.

Why a Small Deal Makes Sense For Both Sides

Clearly, the Thunder aren’t winning anything this year — and maybe not for the foreseeable future, either. So, GM Sam Presti will likely continue to accumulate assets until such a time that he’s ready to cash in and make the big push. As such, a veteran player like Muscala is of more use to him as a trade piece than an on-court one.

So, there’s a chance Muscala could be had for the price of a future second-round pick or a prospect like Troy Brown Jr. Bradley would also make sense as a trade piece, however, he was already with the Thunder last season and they ultimately opted not to extend him a qualifying offer.

The Bulls also have a $5 million trade exception from dealing Theis, which Muscala’s salary would fit comfortably into, although the Bulls would also have to clear a roster spot in that scenario.

