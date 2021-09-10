NBA 2K22 Player Ratings For Entire Chicago Bulls Roster

It’s NBA 2K Day people, and that means a ton of new features to dig into. NBA 2K22 released for all platforms on September 10.

This also means taking a long look at player ratings. Bulls fans, feast your eyes on the ratings for every player currently on the roster in 2K. The first official roster update has taken place yet, so Stanley Johnson isn’t on the roster just yet, but he is in the free agent pool.

Chicago Bulls Rating Zach LaVine 87 Nicola Vucevic 85 DeMar DeRozan 85 Lonzo Ball 82 Coby White 78 Alex Caruso 76 Patrick Williams 75 Alize Johnson 74 Derrick Jones Jr. 74 Tony Bradley 74 Javonte Green 72 Troy Brown 71 Matt Thomas 71 Marko Simonovic 70 Ayo Dosunmu 70 Devon Dotson 69

How are you feeling about your team’s ratings? Here is a look at all of the ratings for every player in NBA 2K22.





Why the Bulls are a Great NBA 2K Team

The Chicago Bulls may not be the best team in the Eastern Conference in real life, but in NBA 2K, the revamped squad will be a popular team.

2K hoops has a lot to do with speed, finishing at the rim and three-point shooting. The Bulls have a decent amount of all three qualities.

Zach LaVine is the second-highest rated dunker in the game behind New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. When you consider they also have DeMar DeRozan and former Slam-Dunk Champion Derrick Jones Jr. on the roster, there should be no shortage of lob targets for Lonzo Ball.

The long-range shooting is on point as well. While the newly signed DeRozan isn’t a bomber, the Bulls have 6 players on the roster with a three-point rating of 80 or higher, led by LaVine’s 86.

LaVine feels a little slower than he should off the dribble, but he’s still a demon in one-on-one situations. Playing with the Bulls ought to be fun for casual and hardcore gamers.

MyNBA Outlook for the Bulls

If you’re a franchise mode player, you might be considering controlling the Bulls in 2K22’s MyNBA mode. They are an interesting option because of their firepower and defensive struggles.

Just as is the case in real life, the Bulls will need to overcome their deficiencies on defense if they plan on becoming a good team. In MyNBA, your first challenge should be trying to entice LaVine into signing an extension before the end of the season.

He stands to be a free agent, and just as Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley don’t want to see LaVine leave, you should have the same fear as the virtual GM of the Bulls. If you can secure LaVine, you must work to develop Patrick Williams. If Williams doesn’t evolve into a star, your Bulls roster may not progress which is a similar dilemma the real-life roster will face.

Be on the lookout for some rebuild ideas and simulations for the upcoming season.

