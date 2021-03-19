NBA Analyst Sees Bulls Shakeup at Trade Deadline

There’s a vast uncertainty across the entire NBA surrounding the upcoming trade deadline, but no team is more of a question mark than the 18-21 Chicago Bulls.

Currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, they’re tiptoeing along the line of being competitive in a potential playoff appearance or calling this year for what it is and trying again next season.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz predicts that they’ll opt to buy a win-now player. The idea that the Bulls might look into some help for their playoff run shouldn’t surprise you, but the name(s) he suggested they sell on might:

Look for Chicago to keep LaVine, Williams and Coby White while moving either (Wendell) Carter or (Lauri) Markkanen for more win-now help.

In an ESPN poll of league executives and scouts, one Western Conference executive told Tim Bontemps that outside of All-Star Zach LaVine and rookie Patrick Williams, no one on this Bulls roster is ‘untouchable.’

ALL the latest Bulls news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bulls newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bulls!

Carter Jr.’s on the Outside Looking In

It’s no secret that Chicago isn’t thrilled with how Wendell Carter Jr.’s coming along in year three. The 21-year old was just recently demoted to the second unit, behind 32-year old Thaddeus Young.

Even with the aforementioned veteran having a career season, that’s not a development that should inspire confidence in Carter Jr.’s future with the Bulls. He’s got one year remaining on his contract, tagged at $6.9 million.

His struggles this season can be linked to both offensive inconsistency, and overall inability to protect the rim. Chicago’s allowing 50.6 points in the paint per game. It’s been open season for opposing bigs the entire year, and that’s played a large part of their struggles to put more marks in the win column.

So, head coach Billy Donovan swapped Carter Jr. for Young, and so far, that lineup’s been a stark improvement.

It’s hard to think the Chicago Bulls could be actively selling the former seventh overall pick, but if a team came calling prepared to offer a win-now player, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him moved.

In 28 appearances this season, Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and eight rebounds per game.

Does Markkanen Have a Future in Chicago?

Lauri Markkanen is the least surprising name to hear mentioned as potentially on the outs.

The 23-year old forward will be a restricted free agency after this season, allowing other teams an opportunity to pay him outside of the Chicago Bulls’ comfort zone and price range.

Once Markkanen’s representation was able to land him an extension to remain in the Windy City, rumors started flying regarding potential trade suitors. But how many of those teams would be willing to offer up a return right now, just to pay for him again in the offseason, remains unclear.

Still, given his age and improved play this year, Markkanen could attract some value before the deadline. He’s averaging 18.7 points and knocking down 40 percent of his shots from behind-the-arc this season.

If the Bulls truly feel like a deal won’t get done in the offseason, then any value is better than simply letting him walk for nothing.

Whether Chicago trades him or not before March 25 should be as good a tell as any on how they feel about the two sides’ chances of reconvening and inking a new contract.

READ NEXT: LaVar Ball Has Strong Words on Potential Lonzo Ball Trade