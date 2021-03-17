NBA Analyst Offers Trade as Fix for Bulls’ Guard Rotation

There’s been no indication as to whether or not the Chicago Bulls are planning to wheel and deal ahead of the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline, but if they do, there’s one clear-cut position in need of an upgrade.

In his latest piece, Every Team’s Biggest at Need 2021 NBA Trade Deadline, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey touched on what the team should address if they decide to take part in the trade market:

The Chicago Bulls have one of the game’s most dynamic offensive wings in Zach LaVine, but with the virtues of positionless basketball aside, playing him without a traditional point guard hasn’t been terribly successful.

Second-year guard Coby White started the first 36 games of the season for the Bulls but has since been replaced by veteran Tomas Satoransky, who’s started the last two games and looks to be the starter moving forward.

He’s posted back-to-back games with seven assists since being promoted. White hasn’t recorded seven or more assists since Chicago’s February 15 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Patrick Beverley to Chicago?

Bailey went on to mention one guy in particular who fits the mold of what may best benefit Zach LaVine:

What LaVine may need is a Patrick Beverley-type 1 who derives most of his value from his defense while also providing a steady hand on the other end.

Beverley is a defensive stalwart and average-caliber floor general with nine years of NBA experience. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this season for the contending LA Clippers.

Theoretically, he would make a lot of sense next to Zach LaVine, who’s more of an on-ball scorer. The Bulls’ lead talent has often been criticized for his defensive shortcomings, which would be better hidden next to Beverley.

The 32-year old was linked to the Bulls as a potential fit earlier in March, but there’s been no concrete reporting since tying the point guard to Chicago.

It’s also unclear what the Clippers would want in return, or if they’re even open to the idea of trading Beverley, who’s spent the last four years with the team.

The Bulls Preferred Target Isn’t Available, Yet

There are fewer worst-kept secrets than the Chicago Bulls’ infatuation with fourth-year guard Lonzo Ball.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the New Orleans Pelicans were showing an openness to trade the 23-year old back in January. He followed that up with a report in February that there was interest in the guard coming by way of the Windy City.

But any and all trade talks for the guard have fizzled as of last week.

Ball’s having the best season of his career, averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. His play from the beginning of the year wasn’t enough to earn an extension from New Orleans, but his recent surge over the last month is likely to credit for his unavailability.

The Pelicans’ guard is coming off of a game where he recorded a career-high 17 assists, in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

If performances like this continue to net only losses for the New Orleans Pelicans, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that teams reengage them in talks for Lonzo Ball.

Expect the Chicago Bulls to be among the first to reach out.

