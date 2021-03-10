NBA Analyst Offers Update on Bulls Trade Deadline Plans

After taking center stage as the team to watch ahead of the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls may be backing off their once aggressive approach on the trade market.

The Action Network’s Matt Moore reported on Tuesday afternoon that trade talk was cooling off in the Windy City:

The Bulls will take calls but are no longer itching to make moves.

Chicago had previously been linked to names like Lonzo Ball and Andre Drummond from a buyer’s perspective, and a number of their own players have received interest around the league.

The Bulls Want to Hang On to Thaddeus Young, For Now

This report, along with others, comes as somewhat of a surprise given the market that’s formed for Thaddeus Young. The veteran forward is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year.

But as Moore notes, Chicago’s asking price for Young was always going to be high:

Thaddeus Young was shopped heavily in the offseason but has been sensational this year, especially next to Zach LaVine. Sources now believe Young is no longer gettable without an offer that Chicago can’t refuse.

Whether it be a first-round pick and a young talent, or a starting-caliber player that can contribute right now, the Bulls likely won’t part ways with Young without substantial compensation.

Nor should they.

Young has been Chicago’s best defender this season, and should they make the playoffs as they aspire, will be a necessary presence against any potential opponent’s best scorer. The 14-year veteran has made the playoffs in eight different seasons and is boasting a 106 Defensive Rating in the postseason for his career.

There may have been some question as to if the potential return for Young would justify losing their team-MVP, but it sounds as if the Chicago Bulls have realized he’ll be a necessary component to any playoff run.

A Buyout for Otto Porter Jr. Isn’t Likely

Reports started surfacing on Monday morning that Chicago and Otto Porter Jr. might find a way to cut ties prior to the season’s end, most likely by way of a buyout. Moore confirmed those conversations, noted it’s still a possibility, but doesn’t think there’s much of a fire underneath the smoke:

There’s talk of a potential buyout for often-injured Porter, but that seems more speculative wishes from interested parties than rooted in team strategy.

Porter Jr. hasn’t played since February 3rd but is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 16 games this season. Despite his track record of injuries, don’t doubt that the 27-year old would have suitors in free agency.

Both Moore and The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a potential landing spot for the eighth-year forward.

A buyout only makes sense for both parties if Porter Jr. agrees to give back a chunk of his $28.4-million salary this season, allowing the Bulls some extra cap space ahead of the trade deadline for a potentially larger move. Otherwise, there’s little to no point in letting him walk into free agency over three months early.

Whether the Chicago Bulls make a trade or not before the deadline, they’re still a team that bears watching in the coming days.

