Bulls Exec Opens Up on Offseason Plans: ‘We’ve Got to Explore Everything’

The Chicago Bulls have officially gotten their 2022 offseason underway after being eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. While the season ended sooner than they would’ve liked, the Bulls had a successful season all things considered.

The Bulls’ success this season was largely influenced by their busy 2021 offseason. The team added key contributors like DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Ayo Dosunmu last offseason, and while it’s unlikely the team will make that many additions again this offseason you can make the case this one will be just as important.

2022 NBA Draft

The first chance the Bulls will get to add a contributor to the team this offseason will be the NBA draft on June 23. Chicago currently owns the 18th overall pick in this year’s draft, which won’t put them in a position to land an elite prospect, but they could still find a contributor.

The Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was recently asked about the team’s approach to the upcoming draft and said all options are open.

“We’ve got to explore everything,” Karnišovas said. “We had a pretty busy summer last summer, and a lot of things you still cannot project going into draft or free agency.”

“The way I allow things to settle for the draft is you get a better feel a week or two before the draft because you’re going through workouts and interviews. You get a better feel. Then obviously the prep for free agency is going on at the same time. Once it gets closer we’ll probably have a better idea, but right now it’s hard to say in terms of what kind of opportunities we’re going to have.’’

The Bulls will have some options with the 18th overall pick, but ultimately they do have to make the pick because of the Stepien Rule. The rule forbids teams from trading future first-round picks in back-to-back years and the team already owes their 2023 first-round pick to the Magic because of the Nikola Vucevic trade.

Chicago could still trade the pick after they make the selection. Ultimately that decision will likely be based on any trade offers the Bulls get this summer.

The Bulls could also keep the pick if they feel like they land a player that can help some of their needs. The team needs to add rim protection, shooting, and some more athleticism.

Some of the current mock drafts suggest the Bulls could address one of those needs. Some mock drafts have Chicago landing a rim protector like Walker Kessler from Auburn, while others have them landing an athletic wing like Kendall Brown from Baylor.

The one area the Bulls will have to go the free agency or trade route to address is three-point shooting. This year’s draft class is not very deep when it comes to pure shooters.

Crucial Summer

Beyond the draft, the Bulls have other key decisions to make this summer. The first is with all-star Zach LaVine, who is an unrestricted free agent. LaVine recently said he plans to explore free agency but is open to re-signing with the Bulls.

Ultimately LaVine’s decision will be the first domino to fall and shape the Bulls’ offseason. If he chooses to sign elsewhere then the team could decide to make more moves than they originally planned.

The Bulls will also have to decide if they want to move some pieces in exchange for addressing some of the team’s more pressing needs.