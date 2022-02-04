NBA Great Dwyane Wade Sends Strong Message on Bulls Rookie

Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu has made an immediate impact on the team. He’s played in 47 games this season, averaging 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists so far this season.

Since the injury to Lonzo Ball even more has been asked of Dosunmu. He’s started the last 11 games for the Bulls and has taken advantage of the extra playing time. Dosunmu has been averaging 12.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. He’s also shot the ball really well, shooting 57.4% from the field and 42.5% from three.

Getting Recognized

Dosunmu’s recent play has certainly caught the attention of the NBA. He was recently selected as one of the 12 rookies to compete in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend. His play has also caught the attention of future Hall of Famer, Dwyane Wade.

“I felt that he fell low in the draft, and he got his opportunity to play with his hometown team,” Wade said. “To watch this kid play… He knows how to play the game of basketball. He can come in right away. He can take charges. He can defend the other team’s best player. Some nights you see him scoring in the 20s.”

“This kid right here is one of those guys that is like a Kawhi Leonard. You’ve got somebody that’s like a diamond in the rough,” Wade continued. “If he can continue to add to his game he can be a feature guy like Jimmy Butler once became.”

Wade like Dosunmu, also grew up in Chicago and is clearly a fan of the rookies game. Dosunmu was expected to be drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft after a decorated career at nearby Illinois. He won the Bob Cousy Award, recognizing him as the top point guard in the nation.

Dosunmu was a two-time member of the All-Big Ten first team in 2020 and 2021. He was also named the Big Ten Tournament’s Most Outstanding player in 2021. Illinois even retired Dosunmu’s jersey on January 6. Despite all of those accolades he fell to the 38th pick in the draft.

Exciting Future

The Bulls and their fans have already seen enough from Dosunmu to be excited about his future. Hearing a Chicago native like Wade call the rookie a diamond in the rough like Kawhi Leonard or former Bull Jimmy Butler is even more reason for excitement.

One of the most encouraging things about Dosunmu as a rookie is his desire to learn. He’s already formed a tight bond with Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan and recently spoke about being excited to pick other players’ brains at All-Star weekend. After hearing Wade speak about him like that it will also be interesting to see if Dosunmu reaches out to him for advice as well.

Dosunmu will continue to get more opportunities for the foreseeable future, as Ball is expected to be out for another six weeks. With the way, Dosunmu has already improved this season, it will be interesting to see how he takes advantage of the next few weeks. Even when Ball does return, the Bulls are going to have a hard time keeping Dosunmu off the floor.