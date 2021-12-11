Bulls ‘Best Trade Package’ Could Fetch a $15-18 Million Star

The Chicago Bulls‘ roster is temporarily influx thanks to the current COVID-19 outbreak. Hopefully, everyone will return healthy and in form at some point over the next two weeks. Even when that happens, the team still has some issues that need to be addressed.

You could make the argument Chicago needs another wing player, but almost everyone would agree the team needs a capable big man to add to the rotation. The Indiana Pacers are reportedly ready to shop Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert. The Bulls would seemingly have some interest in acquiring Turner, as he would fit the best among the three Pacers players reportedly being shopped.

NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson answered a fan question related to the available Pacers, and he also shared what he considers to be the Bulls’ best trade package. Johnson wrote:

Well, Sabonis is a two-time All-Star, so he’s not going to come cheaply. The Bulls don’t have much draft capital. If the Pacers are going to deal their best player to rebuild, I’d guess they’re going to want multiple picks. I don’t see a match. Turner could possibly be gettable for younger talent, although I’d still think the Pacers will want picks attached to any players. If the Pacers keep Caris LeVert, they wouldn’t probably have much interest in Coby White. Patrick Williams could fit, although they’d certainly want more. To me, the Bulls’ best trade package is the expiring deals of Derrick Jones Jr. and Troy Brown Jr. plus the lottery-protected Portland pick. If management gets aggressive, I’d guess some form of that is shopped.

That package would allow the Bulls to acquire a player whose salary is 125% of approximately $14.9 million, which is about $18.6 million. That would put them in range to afford Turner, but it seems unlikely the Pacers would unload a talent like Turner for what would equate to one year of salary relief and a lottery-protected pick from a team that looks more like a team headed for tanking (Blazers) every day.

If Portland fails to make the playoffs, they will not surrender their 2022 first-round pick to the Bulls. However, working under those parameters, the Bulls might still be able to acquire a player who can help them tremendously.

Can the Bulls Afford to Give Up Troy Brown Jr?

TBJ has provided some quality minutes while the Bulls navigate their recent roster issues. He’s been a professional who has stayed ready and that shouldn’t be overlooked.

However, he is a player most would have to consider expendable. Brown isn’t a fantastic shooter (29.6% from three) or ball handler, and he’s also not a great finisher. He has converted just under 61% of his shots inside three feet.

TBJ gives solid effort on defense, but what he brings isn’t significant enough to allow it to prevent the Bulls from making a move to strengthen their frontcourt.

Can the Bulls Afford to Give Up Derrick Jones Jr?

This one is much tougher.

DJJ has been highly effective as a baseline cutter, roll man in pick-and-roll, he’s finished at the basket at a reasonable clip of (.746).

His 32% shooting from three has been a bonus and DJJ has also provided solid defense on wing scorers and post players with some weakside help defense mixed in for good measure.

If the Bulls let DJJ walk, they should be getting a starting power forward back in a deal.

