Bulls’ Big Man Sounds Off on Push for More Minutes

One of the biggest concerns for the Chicago Bulls was a lack of spacing and versatility provided by their rotation players. They are talented but most of them boast one-way skill sets with a heavy skew toward offense.

That is especially the case when it comes to starting center Nikola Vucevic who, while not as poor of a defender as advertised, can only play specific coverages and needs protection.

Many wrote off the addition of Andre Drummond as solid but not addressing those issues.

Through three preseason games, however, Drummond is showing his value and that some of the work we have seen from him this summer has paid off – at least it has in an exhibition setting.

Drummond’s Deep Drops

Drummond was signed in Chicago to help boost the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league from last season. He has been very vocal about his prowess on the glass and where he ranks himself on the list of all-timers.

As much entertainment as the public got from that, they drew even more from video footage of Drummond pulling up from long distance during training camp practice.

Naturally, fans went nuts seeing him be a perfect 3-for-3 from downtown against Toronto.

Andre Drummond shot 100% from 3 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/fnj5y0BwwS — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 10, 2022

“It’s something that I spoke to the coaching staff in the summertime when I signed here,” Drummond told media after Monday’s practice, “that it’s something that I’ve worked on, that I want to be able to stay on the floor, and I want to be able to add different facets to my game to be able to help this team win. And if I’m able to make that corner 3 when I’m wide open, it adds another element to our team.” (h/t Rob Schaefer/NBC Sports Chicago)

Drummond acknowledged that he has been working on the shot for a while citing those videos in the process. But he says that this year he plans on utilizing it in games for the first time with the Bulls to remain on the floor in more situations.

“It’s not gonna be something where I’m shooting contested 3s or taking wild shots,” Drummond assured. “It’s gonna be in the flow of the offense, if I’m open I’m shooting it.”

To Drummond’s point, he will never likely reach the necessary volume to begin forcing his man to stay attached to him on the perimeter where he says he will often be in the Bulls’ scheme. But that works to his benefit as that shot should be open more often than not.

Drummond is also a good enough passer that he can make the defense pay whether they decide to close out on the three or leave him open; he just has to be smart about using it.

Noted sharpshooter Andre Drummond speaks on his 3 for 3 from deep shooting night pic.twitter.com/0kOX7XasU8 — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) October 10, 2022

Noteworthy Addition

For all the fuss over Drummond, Vucevic has also revamped his three-point prowess, at least in terms of efficiency, shooting 45.2% this preseason. That is lightyears ahead of where he was tracking at this time last year when he was shooting just 0.63%.

The volume is similar as well with 3.7 attempts this preseason compared to 4.0 last year despite his emphasis on operating more from inside the paint.

There was some thought that Drummond could overtake Vucevic in the starting lineup and the former has said that he still views himself as a starter. But, as Sam Smith of NBA.com – a purveyor of the idea – jokes, Vucevic’s starting role is likely safe.

Especially if he can be more effective this year.