Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic Sends Strong Message to Teammate: ‘Too Bad’

During a recent interview, Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green said that, while most may not know it, center Nikola Vucevic has a great sense of humor. But for anyone that follows the two-time All-Star on social media, you probably have seen him poke fun at various situations.

He took a light-hearted approach to rumors that he would be traded over the offseason and even took a jab at former Orlando Magic teammate Terrence Ross’ grammar.

Vucevic has also been one to support soccer in Orlando and his Bulls teammates this summer.

But it’s his love for the music scene and, in particular, French artist Booba that has the veteran big man sending a message to teammate Alex Caruso who has been making his rounds in Europe this week.

Vucevic Says Caruso ‘Missed’ Out

Vucevic shared a video of himself attending a recent concert “The Duke of Boulogne” had at the Stade de France – the French national stadium. He even retweeted a photo of himself alongside NBA Extra’s Remi Reverchon attending the event.

After the show, Vucevic thanked Booba for putting on an excellent performance.

Reverchon shared a photo of himself days later sitting with Caruso who had been on tour in France for the past few days with a “threat” to show the guard a photo from the concert.

Dommage qu’il a raté le spectacle du Duc 😉 — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) September 7, 2022

“It is quite possible that I show Alex Caruso a photo of @NikolaVucevic at the Booba concert”, Reverchon wrote.

Vucevic was quick to respond, saying, “Too bad he missed the Duke show” with a winking emoji.

Caruso will have to wait for the next tour if he wants to find out what he’s been missing. The September 3 concert Vucevic attended was the last on Booba’s current slate.

Vucevic Staying Put

Despite all of his travels this summer, Vucevic is staying in Chicago for the foreseeable future. On top of both he and the Bulls expressing interest in working out a contract extension, the 11-year veteran purchased a new $4.7 million home in June.

His Bulls tenure has been polarizing, to say the least.

But he has still made a tremendous impact on and off the court. Vucevic was one of six players to average 17 points and 11 rebounds last season.

And his recruiting efforts have paid off in the form of DeMar DeRozan — who had an MVP case for much of the season — as well as Goran Dragic who could make a “legitimate impact” with the Bulls still navigating Lonzo Ball’s knee injury.

Vucevic was also durable as one of just three Bulls players to make at least 70 appearances.

Caruso Recreates Iconic Photo

It certainly doesn’t seem as though Caruso has missed much of anything this summer. He’s participated in the American Century Championship, had a basketball court dedicated to him in his hometown in Texas, and has still been in the gym trying to bulk up for better durability.

His trip to France is part of a campaign ahead of the Bulls’ regular season matchup with the Detroit Pistons that will take place in Paris on January 19.

It naturally included seeing the Eiffel Tower, though, which made for a legendary photo op.

Bulls in Paris. 25 years apart. pic.twitter.com/Wfxs0kM6v7 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 7, 2022

That made for one of the funnier photo edits involving Michael Jordan and Caruso.

The Bulls’ defensive ace is also slated to answer fan questions during an online Jr NBA clinic hosted by “The Hoop Genius” podcast host Mo Mooncey on Saturday, September 10.

His interview with Reverchon has yet to drop, but Caruso is still making the rounds.