Bulls Could Be Forced to Trade 2-Time All-Star Center

The Chicago Bulls are in a tricky spot as an organization. They are very clearly a playoff team. DeMar DeRozan is coming off of an elite season, Zach LaVine just earned himself a big-time bag, and Lonzo Ball should be back from injury. But being a playoff team isn’t the goal.

Chicago isn’t a city that cares about making the playoffs. Sure, it’s a great step forward, especially after the down years they just went through, but the ultimate goal should be winning a championship. And if the Bulls want to do that, they need to be active on the trade market.

Trading DeRozan or LaVine wouldn’t be fruitful. Trading Coby White is very possible, but his salary isn’t large enough to get back an impactful player. A similar statement can be made for Patrick Williams, but the Bulls have already shown that they aren’t willing to move him.

That leaves Nikola Vucevic.

❌ Nikola Vucevic is locking down the paint on ESPN pic.twitter.com/742S0Hk9vW — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2022

Now, at 31 years old, Vucevic doesn’t have a ton of trade value. However, he’s still a solid center and will be in the last year of his deal. Attaching his contract along with White and some draft picks could be Chicago’s only real means of improvement.

So, unless they want to blow up their backcourt and deal one of Lonzo Ball or Alex Caruso, trading Vucevic looks to be their main pathway to improvement. But what deals are out there for the Bulls to explore?

Potential Vucevic Trade Targets

One potential team who the Bulls could talk to is the Utah Jazz. While Utah doesn’t have any stars to give Chicago, they do have plenty of solid role players. Replacing Vucevicto add even more depth to the roster could be an interesting path to consider.

Chicago could nab two of Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, or Jarred Vanderbilt if they are willing to throw in young players and picks. Having that level of depth behind DeRozan and LaVine would be extremely helpful.

Report: “Sources say, the Jazz have made all of their veteran players available in trade talks, and there are no untouchable players currently on the roster.” (via @ShamsCharania, @Tjonesonthenba, https://t.co/canFDIPxGD) pic.twitter.com/RglTTIi66P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 14, 2022

They could also look to the Dallas Mavericks or Brooklyn Nets for potential deals, but neither would be able to give them a star return. In both situations, they would be trading Vucevic in exchange for depth pieces, which in the end, might be more beneficial than one year of Vucevic.

However, there’s only one team that has a package that could give Chicago back a star, and that’s the Atlanta Hawks.

Proposed Trade With Hawks

In a recently-proposed trade, the Bulls would send Vucevic to the Hawks in exchange for a star power forward and a quality center. Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Bulls receive: John Collins, Clint Capela

Hawks receive: Vucevic, White, Derrick Jones Jr., Tony Bradley, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via POR), 2027 1st-Round Pick (via CHI)

Chicago would get a new, star-studded frontcourt while the Hawks would get a solid starting center, two picks to replace the ones they lost in the Dejounte Murray trade, and financial flexibility moving forward to build around Trae Young and Murray.

The Bulls may have just traded for Vucevic less than two seasons ago, but if they want to turn themselves into a title contender, they might have to look into trading him.