Bulls Cut Noah Vonleh After Testing Postive for COVID-19

Noah Vonleh was the 16th man added to the Chicago Bulls roster, anticipating to compete for the final 15th spot on the roster.

The 25-year-old’s chances at a roster spot were cut short as he tested positive for COVID-19 and was waived.

Transaction: We have waived forward Noah Vonleh. pic.twitter.com/uR2AWVh1YG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 15, 2020

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive with COVID, so my time with the Bulls has come to an end,” Vonleh said in a statement to Yahoo! Sports. “Thank you to the organization for everything. Though it was a short time, I appreciate the opportunity. I am thankfully feeling good, and I look forward to working my way to another NBA opportunity once I am cleared to play again!”

Vonleh played 11 minutes in the preseason opener against the Houston Rockets, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight rebounds. He and listed as out and “not with team” on the official injury report along with Tomas Satoransky, Luke Kornet, Devon Dotson and Garrett Temple.

All players other than Vonleh aren’t guaranteed to have come down with COVID-19, although, they could be undergoing NBA protocol: contact tracing, quarantine or dealing with an inconclusive test result, per NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson.

Vonleh, Likely to Be Cut Anyway

Vonleh’s contract with the Bulls was non-guaranteed until the opening night. Competing with Kornet and Cristiano Felicio, who both have guaranteed deals, it seemed like only a matter of time for when Vonleh would be cut.

Regardless, it is discouraging to see a bubble player’s chances of making a team cut short for reasons outside of his own control.