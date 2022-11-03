Bulls’ Former No. 4 Pick Ignites Twitter With Breakthrough Effort

Of all the weird things to happen to the Chicago Bulls recently — Lonzo Ball’s knee problems lingering on into 2022-23, the front office’s decision to play it cheap during the summer, et al. — the strangest development may be Patrick Williams’ ever-changing situation.

By all accounts, the No. 4 overall pick is the Bulls’ best hope for building another homegrown star. Despite that, though, he was temporarily demoted during the pre-season. And he looked like a lost man during Chicago’s first several games to open the new campaign.

In the club’s Wednesday home bout with the Charlotte Hornets, however, Bulls fans saw the best version of Williams that they’ve seen this season. In 33 minutes of action, the 21-year-old scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and added five boards, an assist and a block.

Following the game, fans and pundits alike we’re raving over Williams’ big breakthrough all over social media.

Bulls Nation Sounds Off on P-Will’s Performance vs CHA

There was a lot to love about Williams in the Hornets game, but shouting out his aggressiveness — something that he hasn’t always shown since debuting in the Windy City — was a common theme on Twitter.

“Pat’s best game of the season came thanks to two things: Physicality and decisiveness,” tweeted Bleacher Nation’s Elias Schuster. “Had a quick trigger in his midrange spots and didn’t hesitate to put a shoulder down to get to the rim. Loved his finish through O’Neal and drive past Watanabe.”

“[Bulls executive VP Arturas Karnisovas] is somewhere rn smiling at the fact that Patrick Williams is finally playing like the player we always knew he could become,” read a fan tweet.

“Patrick Williams genuinely looks like a totally different player,” opined another card-carrying member of Bulls Nation. “I don’t know what happened but something clicked.”

Not everyone was doing cartwheels over Williams’ big night, though. Some were left wondering why such a performance had become an aberration.

“I’m glad that Patrick Williams is showing improvement, but it still stings that he [was coming off] the bench,” tweeted one such observer. “That type of stuff is [how you describe] a back up. Not a 4th overall pick in the draft.”

Williams Shares the Credit (Again)

As has been his custom, Williams was eager to credit his teammates for holding him accountable and pushing him to be better during his post-game media availability.

“I think it’s something that I always knew. And my teammates and coaches always knew,” Williams said of playing on a higher level, via NBC Sports Chicago. “That’s kind of why they were so on me. If they didn’t think I could do it, they wouldn’t be on me… Credit to those guys for keeping me uplifted.”

Regardless of how it came about, Bulls coach Billy Donovan has been elated by Williams’ improved play of late.

“I like the way he’s rolling to the basket. I like the way he’s defending. I like the way he’s getting his body into plays, the way he’s rebounding,” Donovan said. “He’s running the floor harder. He’s going after the ball. He’s making plays.”