NBA Makes Ruling on Disabled Player Exception for Bulls: Report

In spite of the Chicago Bulls‘ miserable luck on the COVID-19 front — not to mention the garden-variety bumps and bruises they have incurred– the team continues to hold down a spot near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

However, with both the Heat and the defending-champion Bucks within a game or less of the Bulls, and the top-seeded Nets just a game and a half ahead of them, the big fight for playoff positioning is really just beginning. So, Chicago’s ability to bring a full complement of players into battle each night is imperative.

To that end, the team was just dealt something of a blow by the league office.

As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA has denied the Bulls’ request for a disabled player exception for Patrick Williams. The former No. 4 overall pick has been out of commission since he suffered a dislocated left wrist during an October 28 loss to the Knicks.

It was later announced that he would miss four to six months after he underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in the wrist.

Given the close proximity among the teams in the top half of the East standings, there’s little doubt that the Bulls could have benefited from a disabled player exception.

That exception, which would have been valued at half of Williams’ $7.4 million salary, could have been used to sign a player beyond the caliber we’ve seen with recent hardship signings. It may have even opened up some possibilities in the post-deadline buyout market.

However, with the request having been denied, it seems that there’s at least a small chance that Williams returns at some point this season.

For a team to qualify for the exception, the injury or illness in question must make it substantially more likely than not — per a league-appointed physician — that the disabled player would be unable to return by the following June 15, as noted by the NBA.

In this particular case, it would seem that the doctor was of the belief that Williams may have an opportunity to come back, despite the fact that his injury was initially deemed to be of the season-ending variety.

Now, it’s worth noting that a June return would mean the Bulls had reached the Finals (without him). However, if Williams can stay ahead of the curve in his recovery, we could see him back before then. So, the league ruling may have come with a silver lining.

Williams at a Glance

After starring for the Florida Gators as a frosh, Williams came to the Bulls with all the fanfare and expectations befitting a fourth overall pick. And, for the most part, he didn’t disappoint in his first go-round at the professional level.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward started in all of the 71 games that he played last season, averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range. He was one of just five rookies league-wide to put up as many points and rebounds while posting an effective field goal percentage over 53.

Over his first five games this season, he averaged 6.6 points per contest and shot 56.5% from the field and 50% from deep. His defensive rating of 99.2 continues to be the second-best mark on the team and No. 1 among Bulls logging 13 or more minutes per contest.

