Bulls Could Swap Former No. 4 Overall Pick for $125 Million Forward: NBA GM

More than just about any other team in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls are a club that really needs to pick a lane. Chicago’s strong start last season — before Lonzo Ball’s knee injury saga began — likely had some within the organization believing that they had a real winner on their hands. One year later, though, the team is 19-23 with clear issues up and down the roster.

So, Bulls brass has a determination to make — can this thing be salvaged with some light shuffling of the deck or has the time come to just pull the plug entirely on an operation that simply isn’t going to pay off (early flashes notwithstanding)?

Perhaps no player epitomizes the team’s connundrum like former No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams. At times, he looks like a future franchise cornerstone, like when he went for 35 on the final day of the 2021-22 season. Then there are the occasions when he’s timid offensively and seemingly unready to meet the moment.

Whether the team elects to exercise patience with him, thrusts him into a role as the organizational focal point or cashes out altogether in a trade for a win-now veteran all depends on which lane the Bulls pick.

Should they decide to move on, one league GM believes they could possibly trade the youngster for a career 16 and eight guy on a $125 million deal.

Bulls Could Make a Trade Play For Hawks Forward John Collins, GM Says

Play

John Collins BEST Buckets From CAREER-HIGH 38 PTS 🔥 John Collins BEST Buckets From CAREER-HIGH 38 PTS, 12 REB, 14 FGM Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at app.link.nba.com/e/NBA_site Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5 2021-03-27T04:42:08Z

In speaking with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, an Eastern Conference GM floated Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins as someone Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas could look at on the trade market. And he identified Williams as a key outgoing piece in such a scenario.

“Collins would be a potential fit, if the Bulls are ready to trade [Patrick] Williams,” the GM said. “They are not out there shopping him yet, but that is something that if you wait a month, he could be someone they’re willing to move on from if they’re getting a star-level power forward back.”

A couple of years ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t consider Collins, now 25, one of the best young players in the Association. However, he’s in the midst of a major downturn this season. Through 33 appearances, Collins is averaging 13.3 points (the lowest since his rookie year) and 8.1 rebounds per outing.

And while he’s over 50% from the floor overall, his three-point conversion rate has dipped to a career-worst 23.1% after he had previously been a strong floor-spacer.

So, even as Collins has been mixed up in trade rumors for a couple of years now, he may be more gettable at this point than he ever has been (even if the Hawks have a high asking price). According to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, Atlanta has made him available, too. Alas, the same may not be true of the Bulls and Williams right now.

A Patrick Williams Trade May Not Be in the Cards

While the GM indicated that the Bulls haven’t been “shopping” Williams — who’s averaging 9.8 PPG and 4.1 RPG in ’22-23 with impressive 46-41-90 shooting splits — league insider Michael Scotto took things a step further while discussing the situation on the January 12 episode of The HoopsHype Podcast.

“Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso are not for sale right now in Chicago,” Scotto said. He also shared the opinion of a league executive that the Bulls had “devalued” Williams by holding on to him too long.

As if those two situations weren’t enough of a roadblock for a Williams-Collins swap, here’s strike three: Bulls decision-makers are apparently scared of repeating past mistakes (as well they should be).

Added the East GM, via Deveney: “Look, they are watching Lauri Markkanen play like an All-Star and Wendell Carter Jr. be a very productive big man. They’re worried about giving away another young guy. You can understand that.”