Bulls Urged to Add Former $124M Scorer as Patrick Williams Replacement

Sometimes the warning signs are clear. In the Chicago Bulls’ case, those warning signs were in their 30th-ranked three-point attempt rate last season followed by very little being done to address the issue this offseason.

This season, they are predictably a low-volume three-point shooting team once again (30th) but have seen their efficiency fall to the middle of the pack.

That fall has aided in a 3-10 record in clutch games this season compared to 25-16 last season.

If they want to bolster their chances at making the postseason – and beyond the first round as decreed by vice president of basketball operations Aruturas Karnisovas – they might want to address the disparity. And, if they do, they might find a reliable option that won’t cost them any assets to acquire – Carmelo Anthony.

Bulls Should Add Melo

“Carmelo Anthony is coming off a solid 2021-22 in which he averaged 13.3 points in 26.0 minutes off the bench for L.A.,” argues Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report. “Over his past three seasons, he’s shooting 38.9 percent from deep. Despite being 38, he could command some respect at the three-point line.”

Bailey concedes that Anthony’s defense could be problematic. But the Bulls’ are seventh in defensive rating this season while the offense checks in 20th, per NBA.com data.

Anthony posted the sixth-best net rating on the Lakers last season, per Cleaning The Glass.

Carmelo Anthony and Boogie Cousins still free agents .. seen enough hoops this season to know there aren’t 400 dudes better LOL — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) December 13, 2022

Although he has transitioned into a bench player, Bailey contends that he could be more of an asset than beleaguered Bulls forward Patrick Williams who has already had to be removed from the starting lineup.

The Bulls are getting outscored by 5.1 points per 100 possessions with Williams on the floor and are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per 100 possessions when he is on the bench.

Williams, to his credit, has played better of late but has not taken the leap the Bulls hoped.

If they decided to add Anthony, they would run the risk of further hindering Williams’ growth should the wily veteran prove to be the more effective of the two. Of course, Williams and fellow youngster Ayo Dosunmu both boast the worst net ratings on the team. Perhaps a veteran is exactly what the Bulls need.

Bulls Battling Attrition

The Bulls were without Alex Caruso who ranks seventh on the team in three-point attempts and efficiency in their overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks. They navigated an earlier stretch without both Andre Drummond and Coby White – their best bench rebounder and shooter, respectively.

Adding Anthony would at least provide insurance for both.

The biggest potential drawback is to the Bulls push for more ball movement on offense to create more chaos for the defense.

Anthony has never been known to move the ball as much as other potential options. And his addition could result in a lot of iso offense were he to share the floor with DeMar DeRozan, something head coach Billy Donovan has lamented.

But the reality is the Bulls are fading fast and don’t have many other viable avenues than to pursue some form of upgrade for a roster with obvious shortcomings.