Bulls Could ‘Ask For the Sun, Moon and Stars’ For Biggest Trade Asset

Should the Chicago Bulls trade Patrick Williams at the trade deadline? That’s probably the biggest question facing the organization. One analyst believes they could ask for a king’s ransom in exchange for the 20-year-old with the huge ceiling.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote: “While Chicago isn’t swimming in assets, the ones at its disposal offer significant value—if the front office would actually give them up. The crown jewel is Patrick Williams, the 2020 No. 4 pick who offers towering potential at both ends of the floor. The issue is he’s been out since October after tearing ligaments in his left wrist, and it’s uncertain if he’ll return at any point this season.”

The one thing the Bulls don’t have is a ton of future draft assets. Because of Williams’ youth and upside, he is almost like a draft pick. Only the Bulls have already had an entire season to watch him, so they know he’s not likely to turn into a bust.

“If the Bulls dangled the 20-year-old swingman, they could ask for the sun, moon, and stars in return. With his age and upside, he has “a mountain of trade value,” per B/R’s Jake Fischer, though the front office must decide whether there are present upgrades worth sacrificing his future to get.”

A recent update on Williams’ injury could complicate things even more.

Patrick Williams is Expected Back Sooner Than Expected

Shortly after Williams suffered the injury to his left wrist on October 28 against the New York Knicks, it was believed he would miss the entire regular season. Recently, there was a positive update on Williams’ status, and it appears he could be back sooner.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said:

‘‘I think there’s a possibility, absolutely. I feel pretty good about the way he’s progressing, from what I’ve heard. What that exact date would be? I think there’s a very strong possibility if he continues to progress, that he’ll be back before the season ends. There may be an opportunity . . . maybe 10 or 12 or 14 games left in the year, maybe we could have our whole team back.’’

That massively changes things for the Bulls. Most would consider the Bulls to be operating in a relatively small championship window. That means they need to take advantage of this current group’s chance to compete at the highest level.

If Williams can be back for the final month of the regular season, he could have an impact similar to a midseason trade, which might discourage Chicago’s front office from dealing their young, up-and-coming prospect.

On the other hand, if the trade offer for Williams was too good, wouldn’t Arturas Karnisovas and Co. have to consider the deal?

What is the ‘Sun, Moon and Stars’ For the Bulls?

The “sun, moon, and stars” reference is vague and hyperbolic, but there is no question, Williams has great value in the league. For Chicago to be justified in moving him–especially with Williams trending toward a regular-season return–the Bulls would need to be floored by the offer they got from another team.

That means a certified, top-tier performer at power forward and perhaps a wing defender who can shoot the three. Chicago would also likely elect to hold on to the first-round pick from Portland too.

All of those conditions might be asking a bit too much. More and more, it appears Williams will stay with the Bulls and Chicago may make more minor deals while they wait for their walking wounded (Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Derrick Jones Jr. to return.

When it is all said and done, Chicago might already have enough on their roster to make a run at a championship once they’re completely healthy.

